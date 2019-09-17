MOVING SALE
Moving Sale – W5582 Colberg Road, 3 miles North of 86, 5 miles South of Highway 8, Turn West on Colberg Road. 1 day only Sat. Sept. 21. 9 AM to 4:30 PM Watch for signs. Ruger Blackhawk 30 Carbine caliber new in box, antiques, furniture, exercise equipment and lots more.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS September 17, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-17-19 Tuesday will be another warm day, though it should be a few degrees cooler with some extra clouds around. Energy within the jet stream will be lifting by just to our west where a warm front will also be located. Any rain chances should remain to our west while it will become […]
- Robert J. Lyne September 17, 2019Robert J. Lyne, 70 of Jump River, died Sunday, September 15th, at Mayo Clinic-Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife Linda of Jump River, two children, Renee (Jeff) Burton of Gilman, and Jon Lyne of Jump River, two granddaughters, Kasee and Kylee Burton and one sister, Doreen Lyne of Washington. Services […]