Mark J. Shimko, 59, of St Cloud, MN., died Friday, September 6, in Minneapolis, MN. He is survived by his wife, Holly, 4 children, Christopher Shimko, of Scott Township, PA., Dustin Shimko of Macombe, IL., Monika Shimko of Lapeer, MI., Mikhail Shimko of Montrose, MN., 2 stepchildren, Derrick Anderst of St Louis Park, MN., Danielle Kiedrowski, Bismark, ND., 6 grandchildren, Parents, Martin, Sr. and Kathleen, 2 sisters, Wendy Mosier, St Charles, IL., Peggy Shimko of Blaine, MN., 3 brothers, Martin, JR., of Coon Rapids, MN., Kenneth of Altoona and Timothy of Hudson.

A Memorial service for Mark Shimko will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 11 AM at St John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association will be in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.