Leu G. Skeels, II
Leu G. Skeels, II, 82 of Conrath, died on Friday, August 30, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife, Karen, 2 sons, Steve of Elkton, SD and Mark of Helena, MT., 1 daughter, Shari Grillo of Conrath, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial service for Leu Skeels, II will be held at a later date at Hope Lutheran Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- YARD SALE September 4, 2019YARD SALE – N2856 County Highway E, Bruce Fri and Sat Sept. 6-7 2 Summit Viper Climbing stands $200 2 Schwinn MT. Bikes Best offer, 3 Trck MT Bikes Best Offer Fishing Poles, Musky rod and reel lots of musky lures 10 a piece. 608-838-6913
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS September 3, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-3-19 The 2019-2020 school year begins for most students today and although many of us were awoken during the night due to the heavy rain, loud thunder and gusty winds, the rest of the day should be much quieter. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds developing by afternoon. Winds from the west […]