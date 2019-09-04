Leu G. Skeels, II, 82 of Conrath, died on Friday, August 30, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife, Karen, 2 sons, Steve of Elkton, SD and Mark of Helena, MT., 1 daughter, Shari Grillo of Conrath, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial service for Leu Skeels, II will be held at a later date at Hope Lutheran Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.