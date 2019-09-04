mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Leu G. Skeels, II

Leu G. Skeels, II, 82 of Conrath, died on Friday, August 30, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.  He is survived by his wife, Karen, 2 sons, Steve of Elkton, SD and Mark of Helena, MT., 1 daughter, Shari Grillo of Conrath, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial service for Leu Skeels, II will be held at a later date at Hope Lutheran Church.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

