Janet Baker, 86 of Ladysmith, passed away on Thursday, September 5, at Care and Rehab-Ladysmith. She is survived by her son, Douglas Baker, 2 grandchildren, numerous cousins and extended family.

A Memorial visitation for Janet Baker will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, from 5:30-7:30 PM where a prayer service will be held at 6:30 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.