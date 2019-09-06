Janet Baker
Janet Baker, 86 of Ladysmith, passed away on Thursday, September 5, at Care and Rehab-Ladysmith. She is survived by her son, Douglas Baker, 2 grandchildren, numerous cousins and extended family.
A Memorial visitation for Janet Baker will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, from 5:30-7:30 PM where a prayer service will be held at 6:30 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
