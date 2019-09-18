mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Harold R. Kanning Sr.

Harold R. Kanning, Sr., 70 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, September 17, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.  He is survived by his wife, Dannielle, 1 son, Harold, Jr. of Knoxville, TN., 1 daughter, Susan Schmick of Ladysmith, 4 grandchildren, 1 brother, Robert Kanning of Las Vegas, 1 sister, Kathryn Kanning of Cornell.

A celebration of life for Harold Kanning, Sr. will be held at a later date.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Garage Sale September 18, 2019
    Multi Family Garage Sale.  Thursday and Friday September 19 and 20.  9 AM – 4 PM.  Rain or Shine!  Inside Stefczak’s Greenhouse  W10692 US Highway 8.  Household, garage items, furniture, tools, farm items, tree stand, Pellet stoves, gas & electric fire place, milk cans, baler twine and lots more.  Things are priced to SELL, and […]
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS September 18, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-18-19 The warm pattern that took hold over the weekend will continue through the end of this work week, though temperatures should end up just a bit cooler with some extra clouds and rain chances the next 3 days. A low pressure system will continue to lift northward into Canada from the Plains, […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.