Harold R. Kanning Sr.
Harold R. Kanning, Sr., 70 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, September 17, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife, Dannielle, 1 son, Harold, Jr. of Knoxville, TN., 1 daughter, Susan Schmick of Ladysmith, 4 grandchildren, 1 brother, Robert Kanning of Las Vegas, 1 sister, Kathryn Kanning of Cornell.
A celebration of life for Harold Kanning, Sr. will be held at a later date. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
