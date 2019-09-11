H. Jean Scrivner, 92, passed away on August 22. Jean is survived by one sister, JoAnne Dickey of Spokane, Washington, by her five children, Lee in Woodruff, WI., Michael in Minocqua, WI., Jean (Harvey) in Mequon, WI., Jeff in Bigfork, MN., and Jim in Sacramento, CA., 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Jean’s ashes will join her parent’s remains at the Tony Cemetery. A brief memorial followed by a light lunch will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith on Saturday October 19, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean’s memory to your favorite charity.