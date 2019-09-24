Gerald M. Verdegan, 73 of Cadott, died on Tuesday, September 24th, at his home under the care of Heartland Hospice. He is survived by his wife Kathy, 3 sons, John of Arkansas, Brian of Cadott, and Michael of Glen Flora, 8 grandchildren, 3 sisters, Pat Janowitz of Eau Claire, Marge Klaver of Hayward and Betty Verdegan of Eau Claire., 1 brother, Mike of Tony.

A Memorial Mass of Christian burial for Gerald Verdegan will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, September 28, at St Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery in Tony. Visitation will be from 11 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.