GARAGE SALE
LARGE MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE – AT ADF ACROSS FROM THE NEW RUSK COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER. FRI. 27 – UNTIL 3 PM SAT 28TH 8 AM TO 3 PM SUN 29 10 AM TO 2 PM.
- Moving Sale September 26, 2019Moving Sale – W11680 Jenness Road, Bruce, Friday, Sept. 27 9-5, Saturday Sept. 28 9-5, Sunday, September 29 9-12. Handcrafted kitchen table, bar, pub table, stools, beer mirrors, lights, taps, and glassware, couches, armchairs, bedroom furniture, log bed, outdoor antiques, clothes, namebrand men’s medium, women’s 2xl, women’s medium, home décor, outdoor prints, and much much […]
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS September 26, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-26-19 Another nice day on Thursday but clouds will be increasing through the afternoon as mid and upper level moisture arrives from the west. These clouds will be out ahead of the next approaching front that will slide through Friday morning. Afternoon highs will again be in the mid to upper 60’s. Clouds […]