Garage Sale
5 Family Garage Sale – 809 East 6th Street South, Ladysmith. Thursday, Sept. 26th. 3-7 PM, Friday Sept. 27th, 9 AM to 6 PM, Sat. Sept. 28, 8 AM TO ?
2 person inflatable navigator boat, girls, men’s and women’s clothing, bedding, holiday decorations, knick knacks, leather coats, shoes and boots, old crock bowls, lawn chairs, winter coats, 35mm camera, cast iron skillet, kitchen items, miter saw table.
- Thomas Martin Morgan September 22, 2019Thomas Martin Morgan, 81, passed away at he King Veterans Home in King, Wisconsin on September 15th. Tom is survived by a son, Tony who resides in the Denver area, Brothers, Dick from Medford, Bill and Kerm from Ladysmith along with many nieces, cousins and nephews. Tom was interned at the Veterans Cemetery South of […]
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS September 20, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-20-19 Some sunshine mixed with clouds can be expected through the rest of the day. Temperatures this afternoon will have a good chance to top out in the low 80’s. That’s over 10 degrees above average for this time of year. There may be a stray shower or storm passing through, but all […]