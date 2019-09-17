Garage Sale
Multi Family Garage Sale. Thursday and Friday September 19 and 20. 9 AM – 4 PM. Rain or Shine! Inside Stefczak’s Greenhouse W10692 US Highway 8. Household, garage items, furniture, tools, farm items, tree stand, Pellet stoves, gas & electric fire place, milk cans, baler twine and lots more. Things are priced to SELL, and feel free to make an offer!
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS September 17, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-17-19 Tuesday will be another warm day, though it should be a few degrees cooler with some extra clouds around. Energy within the jet stream will be lifting by just to our west where a warm front will also be located. Any rain chances should remain to our west while it will become […]
- Robert J. Lyne September 17, 2019Robert J. Lyne, 70 of Jump River, died Sunday, September 15th, at Mayo Clinic-Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife Linda of Jump River, two children, Renee (Jeff) Burton of Gilman, and Jon Lyne of Jump River, two granddaughters, Kasee and Kylee Burton and one sister, Doreen Lyne of Washington. Services […]