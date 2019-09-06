Garage Sale
Huge garage/moving sale open house. Friday thru Sunday Sept. 13-15, 9-5 each day. Jerry Sillman’s, W6165 Maewest Road, Tony. 10 miles East on Highway 8 from Ladysmith. Then follow signs on Highway I North.
Antiques, stoneware, old oil lamps, guns, bows and arrows, canning jars, 3 desk sets, loys of crystal, dishes, glasses, punch bowl small appliances, Christmas stuff, wall pictures, clothes and shoes. and much more. Also furniture inside house for sale.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS September 6, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-6-19 This shortened holiday work week will be finishing up with dry weather. The big thing today will be cloud cover. Low level moisture will be gradually decreasing through the day but enough may linger to keep some clouds around through at least some of the morning. Thereafter we should see more and […]
- Thomas Brost September 6, 2019Thomas Brost, passed away Friday, August 23rd at the VA in Minneapolis after a lost fight with cancer. Tom is survived by his wife Sandra, 3 children, Joseph (Shiloh) Brost, Justine (Max) Kennedy, 8 grandchildren, Siblings, Charles (Sandy) Brost, Richard Brost, Jeanne (Ed) Michels, Linda (Pat) Glenz and Patty (George) Burk.