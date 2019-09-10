Edwin P. Hess, 77 of Ladysmith, died Thursday, Sept. 5, at Minor Manor in Ladysmith. He is survived by 5 siblings, Pauline Larson of Marshfield, Leonard Hess of Ladysmith, Zetta Becker of Franklin, MN., Alice McMillian of Xenia, OH., Joe Hess of Chamberlin. SD., and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Edwin Hess will be held on Friday, September 13, at 11 AM at Riverside Cemetery with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.