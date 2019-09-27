Charlotte E. Jacobson, 79 of Barron, died September 17, at Care & Rehab of Barron. She is survived by 3 Siblings, Claude Jacobson of McGregor, MN., Joyce Sutton of Webster, and Bruce Jacobson of Barron, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service for Charlotte Jacobson will be held on Saturday, October 5th, at 2 PM. at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 PM until the time of the service.