Charlotte E. Jacobson
Charlotte E. Jacobson, 79 of Barron, died September 17, at Care & Rehab of Barron. She is survived by 3 Siblings, Claude Jacobson of McGregor, MN., Joyce Sutton of Webster, and Bruce Jacobson of Barron, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service for Charlotte Jacobson will be held on Saturday, October 5th, at 2 PM. at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 PM until the time of the service.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS September 27, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-27-19 We will have a chance to see at least a few scattered showers early today, but much of the day will be dry, and any rain that falls will likely remain light. Most of the wet weather will taper off by mid-day, there may be a bit of sunshine by the afternoon, […]
- GARAGE SALE September 27, 2019LARGE MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE – AT ADF ACROSS FROM THE NEW RUSK COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER. FRI. 27 – UNTIL 3 PM SAT 28TH 8 AM TO 3 PM SUN 29 10 AM TO 2 PM.