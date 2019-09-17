Betty A. (Goffin) Fadness
Betty A. (Goffin) Fadness, 96 of Winter, died July 11, in Ladysmith. She is survived by 2 sons, Mark Fadness of Los Angeles, CA., and Kent Fadness of St Paul, MN., Daughter, Jodell “Jody” Thorsett of Eden Prairie, MN., 2 grandchildren and a brother, Sidney Goffin of Apache Junction, AZ.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 1 PM at Zion Lutheran Church in Winter with Rev. Terri Blomberg officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or Zion Lutheran Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
