Alfred Gordon Fink
Alfered Gordon Fink, 84 of Tony, died on Monday, September 2, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. He is survived by 3 daughters, Kathy Fink of Ladysmith and Laurie Fink and Sheree Huffman both of Tony, 3 grandchildren and some great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Karen Collins of Humbird and Carole Solsrude of Holman, several in-laws and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Gordon Fink will be held at 10;30 AM on Saturday, September 7, at the Glen Flora Baptist Church with Pastor Ray Rogers officiating. Burial will be in Glenview Cemetery in Glen Flora with military honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 PM on Friday, September 6 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and then from 9:30 AM until service time on Saturday at the church.
- YARD SALE September 4, 2019YARD SALE – N2856 County Highway E, Bruce Fri and Sat Sept. 6-7 2 Summit Viper Climbing stands $200 2 Schwinn MT. Bikes Best offer, 3 Trck MT Bikes Best Offer Fishing Poles, Musky rod and reel lots of musky lures 10 a piece. 608-838-6913
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS September 3, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-3-19 The 2019-2020 school year begins for most students today and although many of us were awoken during the night due to the heavy rain, loud thunder and gusty winds, the rest of the day should be much quieter. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds developing by afternoon. Winds from the west […]