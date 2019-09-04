mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Alfred Gordon Fink

Alfered Gordon Fink, 84 of Tony, died on Monday, September 2, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.  He is survived by 3 daughters, Kathy Fink of Ladysmith and Laurie Fink and Sheree Huffman both of Tony, 3 grandchildren and some great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Karen Collins of Humbird and Carole Solsrude of Holman, several in-laws and many cousins, nieces and nephews. 

Funeral services for Gordon Fink will be held at 10;30 AM on Saturday, September 7,  at the Glen Flora Baptist Church with Pastor Ray Rogers officiating.  Burial will be in Glenview Cemetery in Glen Flora with military honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.  Visitation will be from 4 until 7 PM on Friday, September 6 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and then from 9:30 AM until service time on Saturday at the church.

