Wilmer Ludwig Ahrenholz, 93 of Kennan, died in the Aspirus Care and Rehab in Medford, while under the care of Hope Hospice on Tuesday, August 6. He is survived by Mardell, his wife of 71 years, by one daughter, Diane Hargrove of Ladysmith and by three grandsons. By one sister, Doris Desruisseaux, of Oconomowoc.

Memorial services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, August 9, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Kennan with Pastor John Trewyn officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Neilson Winter American Legion Post No. 362. Interment will be in the Kennan Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heindlfuneralhome.com The Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.