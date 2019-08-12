Tyrus (TY) Westlund
Tyrus (TY) Westlund, 69 of Conrath, died Saturday, August 10, at Ladysmith Care Community. He is survived by a son, David of Sheldon, daughter, Tonya Evjen of Ladysmith, 4 grandchildren, Ex-Wife, Linda (Ludescher) Westlund of Sheldon, 3 brothers, Scott of Manitowoc, Kirk of Marshfield and Drew of Green Bay, brother in law, Merle Ziegler of Stoughton, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Ty Westlund will be held on Saturday, August 17, at 11 AM at the Ladysmith Congregational Church with Rev. David Bowles officiating. Friends may call on Friday, August 16th from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Saturday morning at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at ta later date.
