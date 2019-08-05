TODD M. POZNIKOWICH
Todd M. Poznikowich, 51 of Weyerhaeuser, died on Friday, August 2. He is survived by his son, Jesse, his mother, Lorraine, Fiance, Tami, Brothers, Jeff and Tony, 3 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Funeral services for Todd Poznikowich will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, August 10, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Deacons Tom Fuhrmann and Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Nash-jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS August 5, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-5-19 **STORMS LIKELY TODAY, A FEW COULD TURN SEVERE** *SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM FOR BARRON, CHIPPEWA, DUNN, EAU CLAIRE, PEPIN, PIERCE, POLK, RUSK, SAWYER, ST. CROIX AND WASHBURN COUNTIES* The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Chippewa Valley in a level 3, Enhanced Risk, for severe weather […]
- Larry L. Psanen August 5, 2019Larry L. Pasanen, 76 of Exland, died on Thursday, August 1, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife, Gloria, 2 sons, Scott and Kevin, both of Exland, 2 grandchildren, 1 brother, Bob of Winter. Funeral services for Larry Pasanen will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 6, […]