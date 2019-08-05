Todd M. Poznikowich, 51 of Weyerhaeuser, died on Friday, August 2. He is survived by his son, Jesse, his mother, Lorraine, Fiance, Tami, Brothers, Jeff and Tony, 3 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services for Todd Poznikowich will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, August 10, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Deacons Tom Fuhrmann and Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Nash-jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.