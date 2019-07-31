mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
THRIFT SALE

Multi-family Thrift Sale Friday and Saturday,  August 2nd and 3rd, 9 AM to 5 PM at Blessings Greenhouse in Ingram.  Rain or Shine.  The corner of Dahl and Ingram streets. 

  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS July 31, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-31-19 Another great day to be outside as it will again be quite comfortable with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light, and with a full day of sunshine, we will see afternoon temperatures rise into the upper 70’s. The high will then be sliding to our east into the Great Lakes, putting […]
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS July 30, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-30-19 The National Weather Service in Minneapolis sent out damage assessment crews yesterday and confirmed six tornadoes from Sunday’s storms in our region. Four of those happened in Minnesota, all EF-0 or EF-1 in strength mainly with damage to trees, crops and a few farming structures. Here in Western Wisconsin we had a […]
