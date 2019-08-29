RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-30-19

Thursday was a big reminder that it is still summer by both definitions. But, today we are reminded that September and fall are just around the corner. Winds yesterday were blowing from the south and southwest but they have shifted to the northwest and that is helping it to feel a bit more refreshing. The cooler air will continue to be felt into the weekend as we finish up the month of August with below average temperatures. Today will be a nice day for outside activities as it will be pleasantly cool and comfortable. Sunshine will dominate with afternoon highs in the lower 70’s and lows dropping into the upper 40’s again for many areas. What a perfect night for some high school football! And, if you are away from the city lights you may even be able to see the northern lights! As we head into the weekend, the only potential issue this holiday weekend will be an area of rain that is forecast to skirt by to our southwest on Saturday. There are a few forecast models that draw this in closer to us, leading to the chance for some rain in the afternoon/evening, but for now we will continue with a mostly dry forecast and just mention the potential for a few showers during the evening cookout. There will at least be some extra clouds around though, with highs again in the low 70’s.

Just after 6 PM Thursday, a Ladysmith Officer attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle that was not stopping on East 3rd Street North. According to the report, the vehicle was east bound on Highway 8. The vehicle was going through Tony and then pulled over at the intersection of County Highway I and Highway 8. The vehicle had a NY license plate. After an investigation, the female subject stated she did not hear the sirens and did not know she was being pulled over. She was issued a citation for exceeding speed zones.

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)— A former Chippewa Falls High School teacher has been sentenced after being charged in a sexual assault case that happened when he was working at Beloit Memorial High School. According to court documents, Tyler Edge, 26, has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and must complete 480 hours of community service for his guilty plea to causing mental harm to a child. The Beloit Police Department said Tyler Edge, of Chippewa Falls, was arrested on suspicion of repeated sexual assault of a then 14-year-old boy while Edge was teaching at Beloit Memorial High School. According to a criminal complaint, the assaults happened during lunchtime in Edge’s classroom, more than 20 times, and also at Edge’s home in South Beloit in the spring of 2017. The complaint says the boy showed investigators screen shots of messages he had exchanged with Edge. In them, Edge admits to the relationship and acknowledged that it was wrong.

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) – A suspect is in custody after an attempted armed robbery at Uptown Pizza in Tomah. According to Tomah Police Department, 35-year-old Donald Winters of Tomah has been booked into the Monroe County Jail for attempted robbery and misdemeanor bail jumping. Winters was located and a firearm was located in his back pocket. Officials say no employees were harmed during the incident and Winters was intoxicated during the attempted robbery.

Here in Wisconsin, many of us think of Labor Day as a glorious bookend to summer; a long weekend where we spend time with friends and family, enjoying all the amazing things Wisconsin has to offer. But Labor Day represents and celebrates so much more than cookouts and one last swim at the lake; it acknowledges the sacrifice and struggle of the American worker to win rights by banding together for the economic advancement of the greater workforce. The spirit of Labor Day is deeply rooted in the collective power of workers demanding fair pay, safe working conditions, and a seat at the negotiating table. Our state has long been a leader in the labor movement and generations of Wisconsinites have fought, sometimes to the death, to gain and protect the rights that we often take for granted. The 40-hour work week? The right to a safe workplace? Paid leave? Thank the labor movement. How about having a job to come back to after being sick, having a baby, or serving in the military? You can thank the labor movement for that, too. This year marks 125 years of Labor Day and more than a century later, we are reminded daily that the fight for fair, safe, and equitable treatment at work is never over. It becomes clearer every day that we must remain ever vigilant to maintain and advance Wisconsin’s workers’ quality of life. As we prepare to celebrate Labor Day 2019, significant challenges remain for Wisconsin workers: Slow wage growth has not mirrored drastic increases in worker productivity, nor kept pace with the skyrocketing costs of housing, education, and health care. Our state’s birth rate falls far short of replacing retiring workers. Inadequate public investment in our state’s economic infrastructure (schools, roads, broadband, etc.) limits opportunity for widespread economic growth for all Wisconsinites, rural or urban, rich or poor, including workers, employers, and entrepreneurs. Thus, our collaborative work toward long-term, statewide economic advancement continues.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — Weeks after severe storms hit western Wisconsin, the Barron County Highway Department has completed its part of the storm damage cleanup process. Since the storms hit on July 19, highway department crews have been working to clear the roads of fallen trees and debris. Barron County Highway Commissioner, Mark Servi, says the roads are now ready for winter weather however he is concerned about “leaners,” which are unstable trees that lean and may fall down when covered in heavy snow or ice. “Basically what happens is you’ve got the tree leaning toward the roadway and if you get a heavy snow or ice storm that comes through and adds weight to that tree you could have branches come down, the tree itself could come down because the root structures have been compromised and they rock in the wind,” Servi says. While “leaners” present an issue every year, Servi says he anticipates more than usual because some trees have been loosened up after the July 19 storm. Many of the “leaners” also lean toward the roads. “Trees tend to grow toward light so as you create the right-away and you create that area where the light is, the trees naturally grow at an angle out towards the light,” Servi explains. Crews have been working to identify “leaners” throughout the cleanup process but Servi says because of the widespread damage left by the storm it is impossible to proactively catch them all. However the debris is largely cleaned up so there will be a place to plow the snow when it falls. “If someone were to go off the road into the ditch they are not going to hit debris,” Servi says. Servi estimates the cleanup efforts cost the Highway Department about $125,000.