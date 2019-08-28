RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-29-19

A few showers and storms rolled through this morning, but the sky will quickly clear leaving us with a nice afternoon with some sunshine. Winds will briefly be from the southwest, helping to warm us up again, with highs in the upper 70’s. At times the winds will be quite strong. Expect a sustained wind of 10-15 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. Behind the front cooler air will follow, as winds shift to the northwest. The cooler air will be felt on Friday and into the weekend as we finish up the month of August with below average temperatures. Friday will be a nice day for outside activities as it will be pleasantly cool and comfortable. Sunshine will dominate with afternoon highs in the lower 70’s and lows dropping into the upper 40’s for some areas.

Wednesday afternoon at 3:30, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 40 near Bruce. According to the report, the deputy was out with a subject who has a valid warrant out of Chippewa County for failure to support. A confirmation of the warrant was received from Chippewa County. The Rusk County K-9 was used and had a positive alert. Multiple Gem baggies were located and 1 baggie had a White substance assumed to be Methamphetamine. The subject was taken into custody without incident.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WEAU) – A Bloomer man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Chippewa County. It happened along county Highway CC-just North of Cornell. A release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says, while the crash likely happened Tuesday overnight, it wasn’t reported until just before 11:30 AM Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 50 year old Paul Schwab. Alcohol is suspected as being a contributing factor in the crash.

­Eau Claire County (WQOW) – A Sawyer County man charged with his 6th OWI will spend time behind bars. Douglas Baker was arrested after police said he was spotted going 15 mph over the speed limit on July 21. When the officer asked why he pulled him over, Baker said he was on the loose with his brother because he knew he was going to jail. Police said Baker blew a 0.137 on the breathalyzer test. Wednesday, Baker pleaded no contest to his 6th OWI. Judge Jon Theisen sentenced Baker to one year in jail with six months stayed pending further order from the court. Baker will also serve three years of probation and his drivers license is revoked during that time.

­Chippewa County (WQOW) – It’s been one month now since Ritchie German Jr. allegedly killed four people and then himself in Lake Hallie. Authorities said Ritchie German Jr. shot and killed his mom, brother and nephew in the town of Lafayette and Laile Vang, a woman he seemingly didn’t know, at her home in Lake Hallie. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said investigators have not gotten any recent tips or leads in the case. Kowalczyk said the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is still working to comb through the 10 cell phones recovered in the case, in hopes of finding more information on the motive behind the killings. “Most of the phones have been completed, the searches on those phones. The phone that we’re having problems with is the perpetrator’s, Ritchie German’s, his phone is locked,” Kowalczyk said. Right now, officials are compiling all the reports from different agencies into one large investigative report which should be done by next month. Once that is finished, the sheriff’s department will decide the next steps in the case.

­Eau Claire (WQOW) – Wednesday night people remembered loved ones lost to gun violence and promoted new legislation they hope would create fewer victims. That includes family of the local woman killed by a stranger in Chippewa County last month. The candlelight vigil was at Phoenix Park. Citizen Action, the organizers of the event, brought Rep. Jodi Emerson, school board president Eric Torres and local victims of gun violence to talk about why they believe universal background checks are so necessary. Stephanie Vang is Laile Vang’s cousin. Laile was shot and killed in her Lake Hallie home exactly one month ago by a Ritchie German Jr., a man she didn’t even know. German also shot her parents, who each lost an arm. Stephanie said the shooting has forever changed her family’s lives, and there needs to be a change in not only the legislature, but the community’s attitude toward gun violence. “The community has been so supportive,” said Stephanie Vang. “The outpour of love and support that you guys have given us shows that we can come together and unite as a community and do better. But why do we have to wait until a tragedy happens to do it?” Vang said she doesn’t hate guns, but believes background and mental health checks can help prevent future tragedies. About two weeks ago, state Democrats including Emerson and Gov. Evers introduced a plan to have universal background checks in Wisconsin. The governor has also said he supports red flag laws which create a court process to temporarily remove someone’s guns if they have been deemed a danger to themselves or others. State Republicans have not been supportive of these proposals, saying it’s unlikely they would get a floor vote.

GREENFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a hydrogeologist collecting soil samples in a Milwaukee suburb. Authorities say 49-year-old Ben Christianson was killed Tuesday in a “completely random assault” while he worked for the engineering firm Ramaker & Associates. The victim’s mother, Jane Christianson, tells WITI-TV her son would have turned 50 on Labor Day. She says her son loved being outdoors and enjoyed “skiing, fishing, working and camping with his buddies.” Greenfield police have a 19-year-old local man in custody and say there’s no known connection between the suspect and victim and no motive.