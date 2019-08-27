RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-28-19

Scattered clouds will linger but sunshine is forecast to return and increase through the afternoon. Still, with the proximity of the strong low to the north, winds will again pick up from the west. A few gusts to near 30 mph will be possible. Temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees below average for late August, only reaching around 70. The next cold front will be quickly approaching and sliding through on Thursday. This front however will have very limited moisture, so rain chances will be quite low. Though an isolated shower can’t be ruled out, most places will see just a few extra clouds with plenty of sunshine around. Winds will briefly be from the southwest, helping to warm us up again, with highs in the upper 70’s. Behind the front cooler air will follow, as winds shift to the northwest. The cooler turn will be felt on Friday and into the weekend as we finish up the month of August with below average temperatures.

At about 5:35 PM Tuesday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a 2 vehicle accident on Highway 8 near Bruce. Rusk County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol the Bruce Ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, after an investigation, a vehicle was driving East bound on Highway 8 and struck a deer. A second vehicle was West bound on highway 8 and hit the same deer. The two vehicles did not make contact with each other. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were transported by EMS with non-life threatening injuries. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash investigation.

Madison (WQOW) – Seventeen Wisconsin counties and two tribes are now eligible for federal money after severe storms hit in July. Governor Tony Evers announced on Tuesday afternoon that, Barron, Clark, Forest, La Crosse, Langlade, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Polk, Portage, Rusk, Shawano, Vernon, Waupaca and Wood counties can now apply for money. That is because the federal government declared those counties a disaster. We are glad the federal government moved to approve disaster assistance for folks that were devastated by the severe storms last month, Said Gov. Evers. This is an important step in helping communities across our state rebuild and recover. The major disaster declaration is for public assistance, which covers eligible projects submitted by counties, cities, townships and certain private, not for profit organizations. The program is not for businesses or homeowners as the level of damage in these areas does not currently meet requirements for federal relief, according to Ever’s office.

EAU CLAIRE (WEAU) – In the next few days, millions of people will be hitting the road for Labor Day weekend. That includes additional troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol who will be stepping up their enforcement over the holiday. The State Patrol will be focusing along interstate 94 and watching for aggressive driving behaviors. Troopers will be keeping an eye on driver’s speed, following distance, lane change violations and detracted driving. Troopers are hoping to keep everyone safe this holiday weekend as millions of people will be on the roadways with peak times on Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon. According to AAA, gas prices for the holiday weekend are expected to be the lowest in three years, drivers will be paying nearly a quarter less than they did last Labor Day. But before heading out, the Wisconsin State Patrol has a few reminders to keep everyone safe this weekend. They are asking drivers to watch tour speed, be alert, stay patient and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The number of Wisconsin students who are fully immunized declined slightly in the last school year. New data from state health officials show 91.9 % of students met immunization requirements, a decrease of 0.4% from the previous school year. Wisconsin Public Radio News reports that for diseases like measles, the immunization rate needs to be closer to 95% to protect the medically vulnerable. More parents in Wisconsin opting out of vaccinations for their children based on personal convictions, not religious beliefs or medical recommendations. Wisconsin is one of 15 states that allow parents to get waivers based on personal convictions. While the percentage of students receiving waivers for religious or medical reasons has remained relatively flat, the number of waivers for personal convictions has nearly quadrupled in the last two decades.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State auditors are releasing more data on federal citations issued against the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King. The Legislative Audit Bureau noted in an August 2017 report that the state Department of Health Services issued 184 citations against the home on behalf of the federal government between 2012 and 2016. The bureau filed a Freedom of Information Act to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in March 2017 for more data on the citations. It finally received partially redacted information this past February. That data shows that state health officials launched 90 investigations based on incident reports and complaints between 2012 and 2016. Forty cases were substantiated, including 18 cases involving allegations of resident-on-resident abuse.

(CNN/Gray News) – A director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there’s a “reasonable chance” that the U.S. will lose its measles elimination status in October because of ongoing outbreaks in New York. On Dec. 11, 2000, then-President Bill Clinton told Americans that measles, mumps and rubella cases were at an all-time low. They were so low at the time that the World Health Organization declared measles eliminated in the United States. It was hailed as one of the biggest public health achievements in the nation’s history. Now, a director at the CDC says the U.S. could lose that elimination status as early as Oct. 1. “Losing the elimination status of measles is an embarrassment. Public health will be embarrassed. It’s like having a black eye,” said Dr. William Schaffner, with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and a longtime adviser to the CDC on vaccine issues. Measles returned to the country in part because a community of some Orthodox Jews in New York refuse to vaccinate their children. Outbreaks among them have been going on for nearly a year.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers is set to introduce a bill that would help bring home Wisconsin soldiers still missing after World War II. Chris Campbell has made it his mission to return his uncle to his hometown of Janesville. “It became just wanting to know and fulfill that and hopefully get him back home,” Campbell said. As war was raging in Europe, 17-year-old John Campbell and his cousin Willard enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. “These were individuals that volunteered, that basically stepped up and did what the nation needed at the time,” Chris Campbell told 27 News. After Pearl Harbor, the cousins were sent to the Philippines, taken prisoner by the Japanese and fought to survive the Bataan death march of 1942. “I just can’t imagine watching your cousin waste away and then die in front of you,” said Campbell. Neither made it back, devastating Campbell’s father and grandparents. A third family member was also killed. They were young men who would become known as the Janesville 99. Two-thirds of them died from starvation or disease. Researchers believe about a dozen of the 99 are still unidentified, buried in mass graves or lost at sea. They’re part of the more than 1,500 MIA military members in Wisconsin. “They fought for us and we owe them a debt to them and their families to be able to recover them,” said Samantha Zinnen. “When we’re doing that, we help, in a way, provide closure and give back to those communities.”