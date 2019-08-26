RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-27-19

For more than a week we have seen below normal temperatures, and the trend looks to continue right into the start of meteorological fall. In the meteorology world we define summer as the three warmest months of the year: June, July and August. So, by that definition, summer is winding down…and it has certainly felt like it over the last few days. And, you may want to plan to bring some extra big warm towels if you have pool or lake plans for the long weekend, it will continue to be a bit crisp getting out of the water! A dry start with clouds and sunshine, but more scattered showers are likely in the afternoon. Low pressure will still be located up to our north, while a strong upper low will also be spinning in Canada. Northwest flow will keep temperatures cooler than average and we look to again see afternoon highs in the low 70’s. Any showers will be short-lived but may produce briefly heavy rain. The other factor will be stronger winds within the circulation of the low to our north. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph will take over, with gusts to 30 mph. Any showers will quickly dry up going into the evening hours and with the loss of heating, just a partly cloudy sky at night with lows in the 50’s.

Monday morning at about 7:15, a female caller reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that someone went through her car and took her car keys and wallet that she left over night. A Rusk County deputy investigated the theft complaint at a residence on County Highway G, Conrath. The case is under investigation.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Burglary complaint late Monday morning. According to the report, a male subject came to the LEC lobby to report that his storage unit out near the radio station had been broken into. The reporting party did not believe anything was stolen.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan group of Wisconsin lawmakers wants to set a minimum age for purchasing vaping products and raise the minimum age for purchasing tobacco and nicotine. The group led by Republican state Sen. Howard Marklein has introduced a bill that would prohibit the sale of vaping products to anyone under 21. The bill also would move the minimum age for purchasing nicotine and tobacco products like chewing tobacco and traditional cigarettes from 18 to 21. The bill comes as concerns about vaping’s health effects mount. As many as 50 people in at least six states have been stricken with breathing illnesses that may be linked to e-cigarettes or vaping products. The lawmakers wrote in a co-sponsorship memo that the rising use of vaping products among young people is a crisis.

FITCHBURG, Wis. (AP) — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of a homicide as a 17-year-old boy. Seventeen-year-old Shay Watson was found dead Sunday night at a Fitchburg duplex he shared with his mother and brother. The medical examiner says Watson was fatally shot. Watson’s step-grandfather, Tim O’Neil, who owns the duplex, tells the State Journal no family members were home when Watson died. Fitchburg Police Chief Chad Brecklin says the homicide does not appear to be a random act, but has declined to say whether authorities have any suspects. Watson was entering his senior year at Verona Area High School where he played football last year. Principal Pam Hammen notified parents that counselors are available to help students cope with the loss.

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Upperclassmen and transfer students at UW-Eau Claire will soon be able to enjoy new digs this fall. A new dorm on campus called the suites is almost complete. The suite-style dorm can house nearly 430 Blugolds. Dorm officials said the building includes brand new amenities such as music practice rooms, fitness rooms, a fire place, and study nooks on each floor. Director of Housing Quincy Chapman said the layout is designed to encourage more interaction between residents for both academic and social reasons. “One of the things we were concerned about for returning students is that they would turn internal and be so private that they weren’t interacting so this building is designed to draw people out and remain in connection with one another. The better engagement among the residents, the likelihood that they’re going to feel better about being here,” Chapman said. Chapman said crews are doing some touch-ups with painting, window washing and cleaning up construction debris. The new residence hall should be done by Sunday, which is the official move-in day for upperclassmen.