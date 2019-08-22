RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-23-19

High pressure which has brought the pleasant and dry weather the last few days will remain dominant today and into the weekend. The high will be centered well to our north this afternoon, providing us with light east winds. Some extra clouds should still be around at times, but overall another nice day with highs again reaching the mid 70’s. A mostly clear night is then expected with sunnier weather going into Saturday. The high will be sliding southeast and over the Great Lakes through the weekend, putting our area in southerly flow. In the upper levels we will see a ridge also moving across, so the combination will assure us more nice, dry weather. This will also be true now for Sunday with afternoon temperatures peaking in the mid and upper 70’s.

We have more information from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office from an accident Thursday morning. At about 6:25 AM Thursday a female advised she picked up a male subject that had rolled his car on County Highway F and Horseshoe Lake Road, Weyerhaeuser, and dropped him off at the Cenex in Weyerhaeuser. A few minutes later the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female to report that her husband was the driver of the vehicle and he does not need any medical assistance. After an investigation, Robert Johnson was coming home from work in Bloomer and was driving North bound on County F between Horseshoe Lake road and Buck Lake road, when he said he fell asleep and entered the West ditch. Johnson struck the ditch embankment and a small tree in the road right of way. He was the lone occupant in the vehicle and declared no injuries. Johnson was cited for operating a M/V W/O a license 2nd offense, no auto insurance and recklessly endangering safety. Johnson was held for bond on these citations because he has failed to pay 4 citations resulting in DOT license suspension on a license he does not have.

Early this (Friday) morning at 12:45, a Ladysmith Officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on West 2nd Street and 1st Street South on a vehicle for a defective headlamp. According to the report, the vehicle kept traveling at a slow speed. Rusk County deputies and other City Officers were called to assist. After about 10 minutes, the driver fled from the City Officer through the city until coming to a stop in the Besse Lumber parking lot. After an investigation, the driver, Jessica A. Sutten, 32, and her passenger, Jodi L. Nichols, 34, were both arrested for multiple Offenses.

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a St. Croix County crash. St. Croix Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Robert Heininger from New Richmond died after a car accident. Heininger’s vehicle went into the ditch, went into the air and rolled multiple times. The St. Croix Medical Examiner pronounced Heininger dead. The crash happened Aug. 23 at 12:13 a.m. on the US Highway 63 in the town of Erin Prairie. Officials say Heininger was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the cash but alcohol is a possible cause of the crash.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A rare bee not seen in Wisconsin in more than a century has turned up in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. U.S. Forest Service scientists found the bee in July while surveying pollinators as part of an inventory of native bees in the Great Lakes region. It’s known commonly as a cuckoo bee, but its scientific name is a mouthful: Epeoloides pilosulus. The bee was once widespread in eastern and central America but was thought to have gone extinct. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports it was then found in 2002 in Nova Scotia, Canada — and only two such bees have been found since, in Connecticut in 2006 and New York in 2014. Wisconsin has around 500 native bee species.