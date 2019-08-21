RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-22-19

A large ridge of high pressure centered over Canada extends from the western shores of Hudson Bay all the way south into the north-central Plains. This feature will continue to dominate our weather right into the weekend as it slowly moves east. In the upper levels there is a large trough to our north and this will pivot down over part of Wisconsin and over the Great Lakes today and into Friday. The weather will stay dry, but the trough will help generate clouds with afternoon heating. Sunshine will be around this morning, before those clouds develop and build during the afternoon. It will stay cool for late August, with highs in the lower 70’s. The sky should then mostly clear out at night and with light winds and dry air, we may see temperatures dip below 50. On Friday we may again see some clouds build up during the afternoon, otherwise it will remain fair and dry with some sunshine around and highs in the mid 70’s. The first high school football games of the season are already being played the next few nights and the weather is going to be perfect!

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) – A pair of Rusk County men have been officially charged with multiple counts of child pornography possession. Dennis Berthold, 64 and David M. Johnson, 48, were charged in Rusk County court on August 16. In both cases, law enforcement was tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation made contact with Berthold at his home in Ladysmith in July. According to the criminal complaint, Berthold admitted to police that he has viewed child pornography for some time. He added that he did not know how to stop or where he could get help. A DCI agent also interviewed Johnson at his home in the Town of Hubbard in July. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson initially denied possessing or viewing child pornography. He claimed his ex-wife’s husband planted evidence to make him look bad. However, he later told law enforcement he searched out and viewed child porn. Each man faces ten counts of child pornography possession. They each return to court August 27.

BARRON COUNTY – On Tuesday, August 20, at 4:21 AM, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a residence outside of Haugen reporting that her 10-month old baby was not breathing. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department along with an ambulance from Lakeview Medical Center, Bear Lake Haugen Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter were all dispatched to the scene. Lifesaving measures were attempted but the 10-month was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time this is an active ongoing investigation. We are being assisted on the case by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services, the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

This (Thursday) morning at about 2:40, a female advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that her daughter was intoxicated and acting out. According to the report, she kicked her daughter out of the house and she is now screaming and banging on the door to get back in. The daughter is on a bond specifying that she cannot drink. After an investigation, the daughter was taken into custody. She had a PBT of .147. She was transported to the Rusk County jail.

At about 6:25 this (Thursday) morning, a female subject advised that she picked up a male subject that had rolled his car on County Highway F and Horseshoe Lake Road, Weyerhaeuser, and dropped him off at the Cenex in Weyerhaeuser. A Rusk County deputy and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department were called to the scene. A female called the Sheriff’s Office to report that her husband was the driver of the vehicle and stated he does not need any medical assistance. After an investigation, the male subject was taken into custody. Probation and Parole was contacted and they will not place a hold on the subject.

Wednesday morning at about 9:40, a female subject reported to Ladysmith Police the theft of her vehicle from the back parking lot on Worden Avenue East. The complainant stated that her ex-husband had a set of keys for the vehicle in the past. The vehicle was entered as stolen.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting investigation in La Crosse. According to the La Crosse Police Department, 31-year-old Brandon Stemper, 55-year-old Javier Ortiz, who also goes by Tony Ortiz, and 24-year-old Amber Peters have been arrested regarding a shooting that happened July 19 in La Crosse. A news release says that all three suspects have been referred to the District Attorney’s office for charges. Stemper faces charges of2nd degree reckless endangerment of safety, felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct. Ortiz faces charges of 2nd degree reckless endangerment of safety and disorderly conduct. Peters faces obstructing and possibly more charges after the District Attorney’s review. Police were dispatched to Partners for Excellence School on Caledonia Street at 10 a.m. for reports of damaged windows. Officials also found damage at the Society for Brotherhood Motorcycle Club clubhouse nearby. Police say after an investigation, they determined the damage was done by gunshots.