RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-21-19

A cold front has made its way through our area, and cooler and drier air will be gradually building in throughout the day. A clear sky is expected with temperatures rising into the mid 70’s in the afternoon. The weather in the coming days will be very typical of early September, with comfortably warm afternoons and cool mornings. A large high pressure system will be arriving, moving slowly from south-central Canada to the east through Friday. This will put us in north and northwest wind flow, keeping temperatures a bit below average. On the flip side, it’s going to be super comfortable and favorable for any outdoor activities. Wednesday will be sunny and a little breezy at times, while dew points drop from the 50’s down into the 40’s. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the mid 70’s, about 5 degrees below long term averages. Some clouds are forecast to arrive at night and we will see more of these around the area on Thursday. An upper level trough will be swinging by to our north, helping to generate the clouds and also making for a cooler day with highs in the low 70’s.

Storms went thru Southern Rusk County Tuesday. Just before 1 PM Tuesday afternoon, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a cell call advising a tree was down 1 mile West of Highway 27 on County Highway D. The tree was blocking the South bound lane. The highway department was notified.

Tuesday evening at 7:30, a Rusk County deputy advised that he was going West bound on Highway 8 and Stoker Road in pursuit of a vehicle that was going about 100 miles per hour. According to the report, after a few minutes the vehicle pulled over East of Tony. After an investigation, the driver was detained. The female subject was taken to MMC-Ladysmith for a consent blood draw. DHHS was contacted and the subject was not taken into protective custody. She was cited for speed, 96/55 and failed to yield to emergency vehicle.

At 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, a City Officer took an anonymous complaint via phone regarding someone spray painting a flower planter on a large rock at Falge Park. According to the report, the Officer responded to the area and observed Robert A K Nelson, 21, and a 17 year old female near a White painted rock. The Officer questioned Nelson who stated he had painted a wooden planter on the rock. A Citation was issued to Nelson due to the damaged rock removed from the park and the paint removed. The citation was for Criminal Damage to Property.