RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-20-19

Today will bring our only real chance to get rained on this work week. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop and track into Northwest Wisconsin through the day while moving southeast. A cold front will help generate the storms, but conditions will not be favorable for widespread, organized activity. This means there will be places that miss out with just a mix of clouds and sun through the day. There is a chance a few of the storms could become severe with hail and strong winds but they should be isolated. Chances will increase through the morning and into the afternoon with the threat of heavy rain being the most widespread concern. It will be warm and humid with highs in the low 80’s. The front will then sweep through, shifting winds and opening the door to cooler and drier air that will be with us through the remainder of the work week. The weather will be great for outdoor work and recreation Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as the next high pressure system takes hold of the Upper Midwest. It will be centered further north, tracking through Southern Canada. This will put us in northerly wind flow, keeping those higher dew points and warmer air well to our south. All of these days should see afternoon highs in the 70’s which will bring more of an early September feel while dew points fall back into the 40’s and 50’s. Expect a few cooler overnight as well with some places dipping down into the 40’s. Sunshine will dominate, with some afternoon cloud build up possible, especially on Thursday.

Sunday morning the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a female juvenile that was missing from her residence. After an investigation, it was found that the juvenile female had been communicating with an adult male subject via Snap Chat. The juvenile female then left with an adult male subject. It was believed that they were enroute to Florida. After further investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations, US Department of Justice Criminal Investigations and the Illinois State Police the juvenile and adult male were located and detained. The juvenile female subject will be transported back to Rusk County. The male subject will face charges in the State of Illinois for possession of a loaded firearm in the vehicle, before being brought back to Rusk County to face charges. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.

In Rusk County news last weekend, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop shortly before midnight Friday on Highway 27 and County Highway A. After an investigation the driver was taken into custody. According to the report, the subject refused testing and a warrant was required before going to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood test. The subject was then taken to the Rusk County jail.

Friday afternoon a City Officer while investigating a different case, was advised that Matthew S. Hryniewiecki, 31, had contact with a female subject. The Officer spoke with Hryniewiecki about the incident and he admitted to having contact with the female subject. He was arrested for Felony Bail Jumping.

Sunday morning at about 10:30, a female subject reported that a male subject stole a bottle of liquor from Eastmart on Edgewood Avenue, Ladysmith. According to the report, the subject left headed toward the church. A City Officer assisted the County deputy with the theft complaint at Eastmart. The City Officer identified the subject in the theft of the liquor. They were unable to locate the suspect in the area or at his residence. The County deputy advised he will be sending the suspect a citation in the mail.

Monday morning at about 9:30, a female advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office there was a car in the ditch that hit a tree on Chain Lake Road near New Auburn. No one was around the vehicle. After an investigation, the vehicle was found unoccupied and pulled out of the ditch and up onto the roadway. The vehicle went off the road Right and struck two poplar trees in the road right of way. A note on the vehicle said, swerved to miss a deer on Sunday. There was no name or phone number. The vehicle was green tagged with 48 hour notice.

At 8:10 this (Tuesday) morning, a female subject reported to Rusk County authorities that her vehicle was stolen sometime Monday night after 9 PM from a residence on Highway 27 near Conrath. According to the report, the vehicle had the keys in it, the doors were unlocked and it had a ½ tank of fuel. The vehicle is a ¾ ton suburban, Black in color. No other information was available.

On Friday afternoon, August 16, 2019 at 3:25pm, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of a 14 year old male who was struck in the head by a falling tree that was being cut down by another person. The incident occurred near 7th Avenue and 19th Street, Town of Prairie Lake, Barron County. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Chetek Fire Department, Chetek Ambulance, Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office, and LifeLink Helicopter responded to the scene. Initial investigation shows Floyd Lehman, age 14, of Melrose, WI, was part of a group cleaning up downed trees from a recent storm. Lehman died at the scene.