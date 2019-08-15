RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-16-19

Friday is starting out on the wet side with scattered showers and storms still moving through the area. These will continue through mid to late morning, so have an umbrella handy just in case. The redeeming factor is that severe weather is not expected, and skies should clear in the afternoon with just an isolated storm still possible this evening. Highs today will again be fairly close to average, in the upper 70’s. Tonight could start off with a few storms but then the majority of the night will be quiet with a mostly cloudy sky and some patchy fog developing. Overnight lows will stay close to 60°. Humidity will again start to increase starting today, but becoming more noticeable through the weekend. At latest check, Saturday should stay sunny and dry, but we will be tracking another front as it moves in late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The severe threat does appear to be low-end for us, but as with any thunderstorm, we’ll need to stay weather aware and prepare for the potential to see gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Temperatures will rise back into the low 80’s on Saturday and will be a few degrees cooler on Sunday after the front moves through.

Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt reports on August 15th, his Department received a 911 call at 10:34 AM reporting a boat crash with one person in the water and the other person unaccounted for on the Crowley Flowage portion of the North Fork Flambeau River in the Township of Lake. Preliminary investigation revealed the boat with two occupants was navigating the river when it struck a submerged object, causing the occupants to be thrown from the boat. Witnesses provided assistance and were able to assist one occupant, a 58 year old female from Franklin, Wisconsin, until rescue personnel arrived on scene. The other occupant, a 59 year old male from Franklin, Wisconsin, went missing, and his body was later recovered from the river. Names are being withheld pending notification of family. The male was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the crash. The matter remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Thursday afternoon at 2:30, the DOC Agent requested assistance from the Ladysmith Police with transport of Christopher L. Alexander, 40 at a residence on Fritz Avenue West. He was taken into custody for a Probation Violation and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Chippewa County (WQOW) – Chippewa Falls police are searching for a person missing near the Chippewa River. According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, Donna Karlen, 57, was was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say they found her vehicle in the parking area next to the hiking trails off of Highway 178 where the highway crosses the Chippewa River. That is near St. Joseph’s Hospital. Police say Karlen has made statements regarding self-harm in the past, but her behavior on Thursday is out of the ordinary. If anyone has information about Karlen’s whereabouts, please contact the Chippewa County dispatch center at 715-726-7701. The east lane of Highway 178 northbound is closed. You are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.

Barron County (WQOW) – A Minnesota sheriff’s deputy caught in a sex sting in Barron County was sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors say Jeffrey Masek exchanged over 500 text messages with an undercover officer posing as a 15 year old girl. He was arrested in April 2018 when he showed up in Rice Lake where the two arranged to meet for sex. This past March he pleaded guilty to child enticement and attempted 2nd degree sexual assault of a child as part of a plea deal. Today Judge J.M. Bitney sentenced Masek to eight years in prison. He’s also ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — A semi driver accused of taking too many prescription pills before his rig slammed into a disabled school bus and injured 33 people in Columbia County has been found guilty of felony charges. A jury convicted 43-year-old Wayne Murphy Thursday night on 30 charges, including reckless injury. Many of the injured in last year’s crash were children. They were from Hope Christian School in Milwaukee. The bus driver had pulled over on the interstate near DeForest because of mechanical problems. The State Journal says the jury deliberated for about 1 1/2 hours before reaching the guilty verdict. Murphy faces up to a maximum 126 years in prison and $260,000 in fines. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WEAU) — This week, officials with FEMA and Wisconsin Emergency Management began preliminary damage assessments in 18 counties after several severe storms in July. FEMA officials say teams are meeting with local emergency managers in La Crosse and Monroe counties on Thursday. They’re reviewing documentation and receipts for costs related to flooding and severe storms. Officials say this is the first step in potentially requesting federal assistance for the communities affected.