RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-15-19

High pressure will again dominate our weather pattern today before quickly skirting off to the east. It should linger long enough for us to enjoy one more day of sunny and dry weather. Our highs are expected to be limited to the upper 70’s across all of Western Wisconsin, another below average day by a few degrees. The nicer turn looks to be short-lived however, as the next weather system begins to move east from the plains. A few fronts look to bring more scattered shower and storm chances to Western Wisconsin as early as tonight and could impact both Friday and Saturday. Humidity will again start to increase, but becoming more noticeable through the weekend. Both of these days still look more dry than wet, but we will be tracking scattered storms capable of periods of heavy rain, frequent lightning and some gusty winds. The severe threat does look low for us, more favorable across the central plains, but as with any thunderstorm, we’ll need to stay weather aware and watch for lightning. Temperatures will rise back to at least 80 by Saturday. As this system begins to move away, nicer weather should return for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will see a return to some sun with highs in the low 80’s. A warmer pattern may still evolve into early next week with southwest flow and temperatures in the 80’s. Sunshine looks to stick around at least through Tuesday as well continue into the second half of august and the final few weeks of meteorological summer.

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) – A Ladysmith man faces two counts of sexual assault of a child after he was allegedly caught in bed with a teenage girl. Austin White, 20, was charged Tuesday in Rusk County court. According to the criminal complaint, White’s mother called police after finding him in bed with a 15 year old girl in early August. The girl told police she wanted to have a baby with White and that he intended to get a job to support the child. When interviewed by police, White admitted that he knew the girl was underage and that it was illegal to have sex with her. White is being held on $5,000 cash bond. He returns to court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A woman from Almena was charged with second degree intentional homicide in Barron County Court Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, 44-year-old Melanie Kuula told officials she “grabbed a knife off the counter in her apartment and hit” her boyfriend, Brett Bents, who was found deceased. Kuul says she saw her boyfriend sleeping with another woman and stabbed him. The incident happened Aug. 10 around 4:20 p.m. Detectives found a frying pan with a bent handle and a wooden handle from a kitchen spatula, both which were covered in blood, and police say “what appears to be soft tissue”. The complaint autopsy says the primary cause of death to Bents was a stab wound to the chest with a secondary cause of death being extensive trauma to the head. His death is being ruled as a homicide. Officers observed blood on Bents’ chest, neck and face. Officers checked for signs of life before declaring him deceased. Kuula’s cash bond is set at $25,000. Her next court appearance is set for Oct. 1.

Shortly before Noon Wednesday, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 27 and East Townline Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, after an investigation, the female subject had a warrant from the Clerk of Court. The female was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

MADISON, Wis. (MEDIA RELEASE) — MEDIA RELEASE: The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a horse and a mule on the same premises in Taylor County have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). These are Wisconsin’s first confirmed cases of EIA in almost 15 years. There is no treatment for EIA, therefore to prevent transmitting it, infected animals are humanely euthanized. “EIA is a devastating disease for horses and their owners. Horses that are not euthanized must be isolated from other horses, which is not usually feasible due to their herd nature, and the lifelong quarantine creates animal welfare issues for the infected horse,” said Dr. Julie McGwin, DATCP equine program veterinarian. “Horses that survive the initial infection become carriers of the disease and are infectious for life. It’s important for horse owners to work with their veterinarian to have regular testing done for this disease as an infected horse can appear healthy.” EIA is an infectious and potentially fatal viral infection that affects only equine species, such as horses, ponies, zebras, mules, and donkeys.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A legislative committee is set to consider a bill that would require the state Department of Natural Resources to sell insect repellent in state parks and forests. The bill is part of a package of legislation Republican Rep. Jeff Mursau has introduced in an effort to prevent Lyme disease. The Assembly Committee on Environment is set to hold a public hearing on the measure Thursday According to a DNR fiscal estimate, only five out of 64 state parks and forests offer anything for sale currently. It would cost about $15,000 to create a system to sell repellent at the remaining 59 properties. DNR officials anticipate spending $20,000 annually on repellent purchases. They expect sales revenue would cover ongoing costs.

­MADISON, Wis. (WXOW/AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers are proposing an expansion of background checks for gun sales in the state. Republicans who control the Legislature have said they are opposed to such efforts. But Evers and Democrats are pushing it in the wake of two mass shootings earlier this month, saying the public is behind the idea. “We have to stop ignoring the problem of gun violence in our state and our country, and it’s time for our elected officials to find the courage to do what is right,” Gover Evers said in his remarks. “Addressing gun violence doesn’t have to be a false choice between the 2nd Amendment and keeping our kids and our communities safe—we can walk and chew gum at the same time, and a majority of Wisconsinites agree that no matter what kind of firearm is being purchased or where it’s being purchased from, the process should be the same.” The bill unveiled Thursday would require background checks for handgun purchases with some exceptions. Sales to a firearm dealer, a law enforcement officer or member of the armed services, firearms classified as antiques or a gift or inheritance to a family member would be exempt. Violators would be guilty of a misdemeanor subject to a $10,000 fine and no more than nine months in prison. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos earlier Thursday said the Legislature was “very unlikely” to take up a universal background check proposal.