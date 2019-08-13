RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-14-19

A high pressure system will be taking hold as it moves from the Northern Plains to the east. There could still be a few showers around in the Coulee Region but much of the area will stay dry for the rest of the day. Expect a mix of clouds and sun, which will keep temperatures slightly below average. Winds will also continue from the north and northeast helping to limit our warming. Normally highs this time of year are in the low 80s but we will remain in the middle to upper 70s today. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool and Mother Nature will take care of all the air conditioning you would need with lows falling into the lower 50s. Drier air will then continue to move in Thursday, bringing more sunshine with possibly some afternoon clouds and temperatures higher in the 70’s. The humidity will remain low and it will continue to feel very comfortable if you do have outdoor plans.

Tuesday afternoon at 1:45, a Ladysmith Officer and a Rusk County deputy responded to a residence on Corbett Avenue East on a report of a Domestic Incident. According to the report, upon arrival, the City Officer met with the female complainant outside of the residence. She stated that she was slapped in the face and spit on numerous times by her former husband Henry Paskins, 38. The Officer spoke with Paskins and their daughter who confirmed that her mother was spit on and was hit. Pakins denied any involvement. The Officer arrested Paskins for Domestic related Disorderly Conduct and Battery. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

This (Wednesday) morning at 3:50, a City Officer met with a female in the lobby of the LEC in regards to a report that Edward S. Kerchefski, 37, was texting her and her daughter asking to buy Meth. She advised that she wanted Kerchefski to stop contacting her. The City Officer was able to make contact with Kerchefski and he was warned to stop contacting the complainant. While investigating this case, Kerchefski appeared to be heavily under the influence of drugs. He admitted to smoking Meth on multiple occasions, including the day prior. Probation was contaqcted and a hold was placed on Kerchefski. He was arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Tuesday afternoon at about 4:45, a female subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that they were gone for 5 days and when they returned home there was a door broken and their garbage cans were turned over at a location on North 2nd Street Bruce. After an investigation, a County deputy reported that it appears that someone broke into the garage at the residence and was sleeping in the garage. Also the residents believe that their daughter’s bed had been slept in since they were gone.

At about 11:30 Tuesday night, a Rusk County deputy advised a second County deputy to head to his location on County Highway I because he is trying to stop a vehicle. After a few minutes the deputy made a traffic stop. According to the report, one subject was detained. A search of the vehicle indicated no alerts. One female was arrested and was transported to the Rusk County jail.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Officials have ended the search for a car that was registered to Ritchie German Jr, the suspect in the Chippewa County homicides. According to Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk, deputies learned the 1999 Pontiac SE Sunfire was junked in October of last year. He says it has nothing to do with the case. Kowalczyk also says the car was not in operation and German Jr could have sold it for parts. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation does not record when it was junked, as they do not require documentation. Annemarie Payson Staff Management | SMX is looking to hire nearly 500 positions over the next 12 to 18 months for the new Phillips-Medisize manufacturing facility in Hudson, WI. According to a press release, employees can expect to be paid up to $17.75 per hour depending on the shift. Shifts are 12 hours, including day, night and weekend only.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker will be featured in Eau Claire, with Infinity Dance Center being the regional host studio. Auditions are being help at Infinity starting Aug. 20 at 3:30 p.m. and open to all dancers ages six through 18. There is no audition fee, but if you are cast there is a $50 fee. The performance will be Nov. 27 at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, starting at 7 p.m. ­MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican lawmakers find themselves in an unusual position, advocating for a bill they’ve introduced that broadens birth control access. Anti-abortion groups that are typically their allies are firmly against the measure, which would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control pills. A public hearing on the bill was set for Wednesday in the Assembly Health Committee. The measure gives Republicans a chance to argue they are advocating for women on the issue of expanding access to birth control, an area where Democrats typically lead. No Democrat is signed on to the measure, even though they also favor expanding access to birth control. Democrats introduced their own bill that has fewer restrictions on pharmacists. That measure has no Republican co-sponsors and has not been scheduled for a hearing. Ten other states have laws allowing pharmacists to prescribe birth control.