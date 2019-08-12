RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-13-19

Chances for some rain will increase as another low moves down into Wisconsin from the northwest. This system will keep clouds more dominant once again, while scattered showers and storms will develop. Though a few may be around in the morning, they will be favored with afternoon heating. Temperatures will be held back with the extra clouds, with highs in the mid 70’s. Much of the day will turn out dry, but some of the showers may bring some heavier downpours with even a stronger storm possible. As the low continues to move overhead at night, rain chances will remain, before exiting by early Wednesday morning. The next high pressure system will then be taking hold as it moves from the Northern Plains to the east. Though showers will be gone by early Wednesday, clouds are likely to linger much of the day. If we do see any sunshine it may not materialize until later in the afternoon, making for a cooler day. Highs look to only reach the lower 70’s. Drier air will then continue to move in at night and Thursday, bringing much nicer weather at that point, with sunshine returning and temperatures higher in the 70’s.

On Monday August 12th, at 8:48 AM, The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls reporting a 3 vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy 8 and Schmidt Rd in the township of Grant, just west of the City of Ladysmith. Initial investigation shows a Silver Toyota Camry operated by Carol Wangerin of Ladysmith was stopped on HWY 8 facing west, awaiting to turn south on Schmidt Rd. Wangerin was struck from behind by a Maroon Chrysler Town and Country minivan, operated by Dena Pichelman of Barron. After striking Wangerin’s vehicle, Pichelman ended up in oncoming traffic where she was struck by an eastbound Black Ford F-150, driven by Jerry Gerber of Rice Lake. Wangerin was extricated from her vehicle by the Ladysmith Fire Department and was then transported by Rusk County Ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. She was then airlifted to Marshfield. Her condition is unknown at this time. The other two drivers were treated and released. Agencies involved in this accident were: Ladysmith Fire Department, Bruce Fire Department, Ladysmith Police Department, Jerrys Automotive, Rusk County Ambulance, LifeLink III and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. This incident remains under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday morning just after 10 AM, an agent of Probation and Parole requested a Rusk County deputy to respond with her to the Lighthouse to speak with a male Probationer. After an investigation, the male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

BARRON COUNTY – On Monday morning, August 12, at about 2:30 AM, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the homeowner, at 216 30th Street New Auburn, who reported her house was on fire. The New Auburn Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded. The homeowner, Tonia Morrison, 45, was subsequently transported with non-life threatening smoke inhalation injuries to an area hospital in Eau Claire. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, New Auburn Fire Department, and the State Fire Marshall. Damage to the residence is substantial.

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) – A women accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death in Almena over the weekend will be formally charged on Wednesday. Turtle Lake Police Chief Al Gabe said the incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Soo Avenue East in Almena. When officers got there, they found the victim’s body in the backyard. His girlfriend was taken into custody. The names of those involved have not yet been released. Right now, Chief Gabe said the suspect is being held on a probation violation. He said the district attorney’s office is working closely with Turtle Lake police and the Barron County Sheriff’s Department to determine what charges to issue against the suspect.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — (WEAU) One man is behind bars after reporting a fake robbery. Eau Claire police tell us officers were called to the Taco Bell on Hastings Way shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night. They were responding to a report of an armed robbery in progress, but police say that was not the case and the robbery was a false report. They arrested a 24-year-old man for disorderly conduct at the scene. His name has not been released yet. This is the second false report in the Chippewa Valley in less than a week. On August 8th, a woman in Chippewa Falls was arrested for calling in a fake emergency after she reported a woman was yelling at someone to put a gun down. She is facing charges of recklessly endangering safety, and misuse of 911.

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) — A criminal complaint was filed today against a man tied to crashing his truck into an apartment building. 41-year-old Xai Vang was charged in Eau Claire County Court with 4th offense operating while intoxicated and felony bail jumping. The charges are in connection to the crash on N. Wilson Dr. in Altoona last Friday. According to the complaint, officers found a man, identified as Vang, in the driver’s seat talking on his phone when they arrived. He is currently being held in the Eau Claire County jail.