RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-9-19

If you didn’t get much chance to enjoy the great weather Thursday, you will have another opportunity today. The high will be centered over Minnesota and Iowa, keeping plenty of sunshine around while breezes should be on the light side. Afternoon highs will again fall just short of average, in the upper 70’s while the air continues to be dry. As the next weak low and front begin to take shape in the Plains, we will see showers and storms develop there, with some of the high clouds from these increasing for us at night. This will make for a milder overnight with lows in the upper 50’s. Depending on what does develop to our west, we may have a chance to see a little rain into early Saturday, but at the very least, some extra clouds. The rest of the day should see at least occasional sunshine return, while low-end chances continue for a shower or storm. Much of the day still looks dry, so no need to cancel any outdoor plans at this point. Temperatures may be impacted by cloud cover, but highs still look to be in the upper 70’s. Sunday does look better if you are hoping for some sunnier weather. A high to our north in Canada will be nosing down, bringing a mostly sunny sky and this should allow us to warm a bit more with readings in the low 80’s. It also will be a bit more humid.

Thursday afternoon at about 1:30, a female subject came to the LEC to report that her vehicle she lent to her sister for one day has not been returned in over three weeks. According to the report, The sister was supposed to return the car right away after borrowing it. Approximately 3 days after consent was given, the complainant stated that she would like her vehicle back. The sister never returned the vehicle and the complainant is now getting requests for payment for gas drive offs at gas stations, and citations involving her vehicle. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office will check with the DA to see if this is a case she would prosecute.

The Rusk County Junior Fair is under way at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. Some of the highlites for today include a Free Corn Boil from 2-4 PM by the Lions Booth. The Rusk County Rodeo at 7 PM, and music by South of 8 Band starting at 9 PM. Some of the events on Saturday include the Mud Bog at 12:30 PM, North of Dixie from 1-4 PM by the Lions Booth, the Barbeque Cook-Off Tasting and the Free Corn Boil from 2-4 PM both by the Lions Booth. The Livestock and Small Animal Auction at 5 PM at the Round Barn and the Rusk County Rodeo at 7 PM on Saturday night. Sunday will begin a Free Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 9 AM at the OLS Building. The Dirt Flingers at 12 Noon in front of the Grandstands, the dress a cow costume contest at 12:30 PM at the Round Barn and the Classic Car Show and Antique Tractors. The price to get in is $5 for adults ages 7-up, youth 6 and under free. Grandstand events, $3 for the Mud Bog, $5 for the Dirt Flingers and Tickets will be sold before both Rodeo performances.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – A Chippewa Falls man has been charged on 10 counts after a hit-and-run Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, 23-year-old Byer Nevins was intoxicated, stole a truck, and fled the scene after a crash. Nevins faces charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety- repeat, hit and run causing great bodily harm- repeat, operating while intoxicated causing injury- 2nd offense repeater, operating a motor vehicle while intoxication- 3rd offense with a minor child in the vehicle- repeater and more. Officials had gotten a report of a stolen license plate and a missing vehicle. The criminal complaint says on Aug. 7, officers responded to North Crossing near the Chippewa River Bridge around 7:50 a.m. for a hit-and-run crash causing injury. Witnesses stated the driver was “intoxicated”. Officials located Nevins and took him into custody after the vehicle was found and the occupants told police who was driving. Nevins was transported to Mayo emergency department for medical clearance after not being able to stay awake in custody.

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) — An Altoona man had a rude awakening overnight, after he heard a crash and found a vehicle had smashed into his apartment. The call came in just before 12:30 this morning. Officers responded to the scene on the 300 block of north Wilson Drive in Altoona, right off of OakLeaf Way. When crews responded they found a truck was stopped right up against the building. Several crews from Altoona Police Department and Fire and Rescue responded. We’re still waiting to hear back from police about any potential injuries, arrests and more information about how and why this crash happened.

Wisconsin (WQOW) – In light of the most recent U.S. mass shootings, a Wisconsin representative has introduced a bill that would create a fund to help victims of gun violence by taxing gun manufacturers. The bill, introduced Wednesday by Representative Jimmy Anderson (D-Fitchburg), would impose a new tax on gun manufacturers of 0.5% of the list price of each firearm sold in Wisconsin. That money would be used to create a fund in the Department of Justice to help victims with costs related to an incidents of gun violence. The bill is still in the early stages and there has not yet been a hearing.