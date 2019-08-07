RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-8-19

The next few days come with a high confidence forecast. There is 100% chance of sunshine with comfortable humidity. A large high pressure system will be moving from the Northern Plains to the east, bringing dry, sinking air to the Upper Midwest. Clouds will be hard pressed to develop, while we enjoy just some light breezes and dew points in the 40’s and 50’s. Cool early mornings in the 50’s will see afternoon highs warm into the mid and upper 70’s. In the end, this weekend is looking mainly dry, but low-end shower and storm chances continue to show up on Saturday. Chances are higher that it will end up being dry for most places, but if we do catch some rain, it looks to hold off until mid-late afternoon. As high pressure retreats to our east, a weak low and a warm front will take shape in the Northern Plains. The front will be just to our west and there are still hints this may be enough to spark off some storms while moving into Western Wisconsin. It will be a day of sun and clouds otherwise, with highs in the upper 70’s while turning a touch more humid. If the storms materialize we may see a few carry into part of the night while drier air returns on Sunday. Another high will be parked up to our northwest with a sun and cloud mix and highs back around 80.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Another powerful storm in northeastern Wisconsin knocked down trees and power lines, caused street flooding and left thousands without power. Wisconsin Public Service crews worked through the night Wednesday to restore service to nearly 14,000 customers who lost power when the storm rolled through. Most had service restored by early Thursday. Some businesses and homes were damaged by strong winds and falling trees in Green Bay. The National Weather Service issued flood warnings in Brown, Kewaunee and Outagamie counties because of fast-falling rain. Tornado warnings were issued about 8:30 p.m. for parts of Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties. A wind gust of 70 mph was reported near Oshkosh. The storm was similar to Monday when severe weather moved across northern and central Wisconsin.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at about 11 AM Tuesday, received a report of a two vehicle accident on Trails End Road near Quade Road, Bruce. According to the report, Rusk County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Bruce and Sheldon ambulances, and the Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. From the 911 caller advised that he had just hit the mail carrier vehicle and he doesn’t believe he is hurt, but the Orange mail carrier vehicle left the scene. At 11:15 AM, a Rusk County deputy advised they are in pursuit of a vehicle driving through the corn field and the vehicle is the Orange mail vehicle. A few minutes later, the deputy advised he had the vehicle’s female driver and she was honking her horn to get responding units attention. The Wisconsin State Patrol handles the report, and reported that the mail carrier vehicle was driven by Jodie Ludwikowski of Bruce and a truck was driven by William Turner also of Bruce. Both vehicles were Southbound on Trails End Road. The Postal vehicle was in front and was turning left into a driveway when the truck was attempting to pass on the left and struck the postal vehicle. Ludwikowski was taken by ambulance to MMC-Ladysmith with unknown injuries. Turner went to the hospital by private vehicle.

A Ladysmith Officer was requested by a Rusk County deputy for assistance during a Traffic Stop that the deputy initiated near a location on Lake Avenue West and West 2nd Street North. The deputy performed a search of the vehicle. Methamphetmine Paraphernalia was located, along with a small clear plastic bag with White residue, and THC Paraphernalia. The deputy placed James A. Berman the III 39, under arrest and was transported to to an interview room at the LEC.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — Chippewa Falls is celebrating 150 years with its very own Birthday Bash which starts Thursday. The Birthday Bash festivities kick off Aug. 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. with performances by Swamper, who have opened the Pure Water Days celebrations for 18 years. Them Coulee Boys, Phil Cook and others will also be performing throughout the Birthday Bash. Chippewa Falls also kicks off the 43rd Annual Pure Water Days starting Saturday with a parade at 1 p.m., and the celebration will wrap up at the Chippewa Riverfront from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with outdoor music.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials say there’s an outbreak in cases of hepatitis A, a virus that can cause severe liver damage. Twenty-three cases have been identified with 13 patients requiring hospitalization for the virus, which is spread by unsanitary conditions. The state Department of Health is advocating for broader vaccination efforts in high-risk areas, such as jails and homeless shelters. The department’s infectious disease director, Kris Ehresmann, tells the Star Tribune that declaring a state outbreak will unlock federal resources, including greater access to an adult vaccine that’s in limited supply. Ehresmann says nine counties are reporting recent cases, including Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Mille Lacs, Pine, St. Louis and Washington. In the last three years, there have been 23,000 cases of hepatitis nationally, with 233 deaths.