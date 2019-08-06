RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-7-19

We will be watching the next cold front slide out of Canada and southeastward into Wisconsin through the day. Moisture will again begin to increase out ahead of this system, returning some stickier conditions with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Scattered storms are likely to develop in this more unstable air mass, but widespread coverage like we saw Monday is not expected. Still, conditions may be slightly favorable for a few of these to become severe with strong winds and the potential for hail. Timing favors the afternoon hours, with a quick exit into the evening. Temperatures should top out in the lower 80’s. Behind this front it will cool off with a much drier air mass taking hold. Dew points will be dropping down into the 50’s and even 40’s for a few days, making for some very comfortable weather. After a pleasantly cool start, temperatures will quickly warm on Thursday with a mostly sunny sky. It will become a bit breezy with northwest winds and comfortable afternoon temperatures, reaching the mid 70’s which is a bit below average. Another cool overnight is likely with lows close to 50 while more great weather returns on Friday with sunshine and highs again in the 70’s.

Just after 11 AM Tuesday, Ladysmith Police, the Ladysmith Fire Department and the Ladysmith ambulance responded to Jump River Electric and the rail road tracks adjacent to the property of Jump River Electric on a report of a semi tractor and trailer hitting the Ladysmith sign and coming to rest on the railroad tracks. According to the report, Rusk County dispatch contacted CN Railroad and all rail traffic was stopped. Jerry’s towing removed the tractor and trailer from the railroad tracks and the vehicle was able to be driven. After an investigation, the City Officer determined the crash was the result of a medical related issue involving the semi-operator.

Tuesday afternoon at 5:45 PM, a City Officer responded to a location on Lake Avenue West on a report of a vehicle on fire. The Officer arrived on scene and attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful. The Ladysmith Fire Department arrived on scene and was able to put the fire out. Rusk County dispatch contacted the vehicle owner to get the vehicle removed.

Ladysmith Officers shortly after 2 AM this (Wednesday) morning, responded to a residence on East 2nd Street South in regards to a report of two intoxicated subjects banging on the front door of the residence. According to the report, one of the subjects possibly had a firearm on their person. Upon arrival, Officers located both reporting parties as well as one of the subjects involved. The other subject had reportedly fled the area before Officers arrived on scene. After further investigation, it was found that the two subjects and a juvenile female had gone to the residence to argue with both reporting parties in regards to a child custody matter involving the female subject. Both reporting parties advised they were woken up and disturbed by the incident. One of the subjects will be issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct.

Chippewa County (WQOW) – New development in the case of the 10 year old girl accused of killing a baby in Chippewa County. Prosecutors have now upped the charges against the girl. She was originally charged with reckless homicide, but the charge has now been amended to 1st degree intentional homicide. The girl is charged in the October 2018 death of 6-month-old Jaxon Hunter. Earlier this year a judge found the girl is not competent to stand trial. Another hearing is set for September.

Barron (WQOW) – The Closs home, where Jim and Denise were murdered and Jayme was kidnapped, has been demolished. The Closs family lived there happily for years. Jayme spent most of her life in that home. That all changed October 15, 2018. Weeks earlier, Jake Patterson had seen Jayme get off the bus and walk into that home. That’s when he decided he would take her. On October 15, he shot Jim Closs as Jim was investigating the car in the driveway. Jayme and Denise hid in the bathroom. Denise clutched her daughter in the bathtub and called 911, until Patterson forced his way in and made Denise put duct tape on Jayme. As he pulled Jayme out of the bathroom, he shot and killed Denise. Jayme was kept in Patterson’s Gordon home for 88 days until she, knowing his schedule, escaped and found a neighbor to call 911 on January 10. Patterson was taken into custody and confessed. Jayme herself said she couldn’t return to the house. “I felt safe in my home and I loved my room and all of my belongings. He took all of that,” she said in a letter she wrote that was read by a guardian at Patterson’s sentencing. “I don’t want to even see my home or my stuff because of the memory of that night. My parents and my home were the most important things in my life.” Patterson pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of kidnapping. On May 24, he was sentenced to two life sentences, plus 40 years for the kidnapping. He has no chance of parole. The home on State Highway 8 in Barron stood empty since October. ­

Chippewa County (WQOW) – Have you seen the vehicle pictured below? Sheriff’s officials in Chippewa County want to hear from you if you have. Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the vehicle is registered to Ritchie German Jr., the man Kowalczyk said killed four people in Chippewa County late last month. This is one of the first leads for the sheriff who has been trying to figure out where German Jr. was in the days and weeks prior to the deadly shootings. The car is a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire, blue in color. The VIN on the car is 1G2JB5246X7520155 and the license plate is believed to be 627MUK. If you have seen the vehicle abandoned or have purchased it, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 715-726-7714.

(CNN) – Walgreens is planning to shutter about 200 stores. The anticipated closures were mentioned in a regulatory form filed Tuesday with the Security and Exchange Commission. A company spokesman later confirmed the news. The retailer doesn’t plan to announce which stores will close but said they are in areas that have multiple locations. Walgreens said the closures represent less than three percent of its U.S. store portfolio. Most affected employees are expected to be placed elsewhere in the company. Walgreens competitor CVS closed 46 stores earlier this year.