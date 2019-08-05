RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-6-19

A drier and quieter day as weak high pressure arrives. This will bring a mix of sunshine and afternoon clouds. A light west and northwest breeze will develop with temperatures again topping 80. It will still be muggy, but not the tropical-like air we have been dealing with over the last day or so. The dry weather will continue at night before the next front drops down into the state on Wednesday. Warmth and higher dew points will again pool out ahead of this approaching front, leading to an uptick in humidity once again. Temperatures should again be able to reach the lower 80’s before more scattered showers and storms move through the area. This looks to be less organized with a lower severe threat.

Rusk County and most of Western Wisconsin was under a Severe Thunderstorm watch Monday. Rusk County was under a severe Thunderstorm warning Monday afternoon. Little damage was reported, but a tree was down across the road on County Highway F. Also a caller reported a tree partially on the roadway approximately 1 mile West of Christie Mountain on County Highway O. The Highway Department was called to remove the trees from the roadways.

Severe thunderstorms brought strong straight line wind gusts and large hail to parts of Western Wisconsin. Storms were strongest from Osseo through Fairchild, then moved further East into Clark County. In these spots, hail as large as golf balls were reported. Hail of this size could cause damage to cars, homes, windows, and trees.

The Price County Sheriff’s Office finally released the name of the victim from a traffic accident last Friday August 2nd. Price County received a 911 call at 6:20 PM, reporting a single vehicle rollover on State Highway 70 near North Fork Road in the Township of Flambeau. The investigation revealed a pickup truck with two occupants was traveling Eastbound on State Highway 70 when it went out of control on a curve, went off the roadway, and rolled. The driver of the vehicle, a 17 year old male from Ladysmith, was taken to Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls for treatment of injuries. The passenger of the vehicle, 40 year old Oryan Jenness of Ladysmith, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

­Chippewa County (WQOW) – Chippewa County investigators are a week into a quadruple murder investigation and we are learning new details about the messages exchanged between one of the victims and her alleged killer. Ritchie German Jr is accused of killing his mother Bridget, brother Douglas and his 8-year-old nephew Calvin Harris at their home in Lafayette. Police say on July 28, German Jr. killed Laile Vang and shot and severely injured her parents at their home in Lake Hallie. He then took his own life. Monday, Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said they received no new tips over the weekend. Law enforcement has been focusing on data collected from ten cell phones acquired as part of the investigation. The sheriff says most of that data is now available. So far, investigators have found four messages sent between German Jr and Laile Vang, all in the 24 hours before she was murdered. Kowalczyk said there’s no indication she knew him and Vang’s parents said the two had never met. Authorities are still looking for anyone who had any contact with German Junior to contact them at 715-726-4563.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — According to a criminal complaint, 48-year-old Christopher Knyphausen has been charged with making threats to law enforcement officers and terrorist threats creating risk to the public after being arrested at the Indianhead Motel in Chippewa Falls. The Chippewa Falls Police Department was already looking to take Knyphausen into custody regarding a theft complaint in Chippewa Falls. The criminal complaint says Knyphausen called into dispatch telling officers he knew they were looking for him and he had a gun and was not afraid to use it. NCIC records indicate that in 2015, Knyphausen was convicted of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Knyphausen had called the St. Cloud, Minnesota Police Department stating he was “near the school at a storage shed and was going to shoot up everything”. Police were later able to locate Knyphausen, take him into custody and locate the firearm. Both the Eau Claire Police Department and the Chippewa Falls Police Department told WEAU on Monday that they cannot yet share an update on the situation. They say are continuing to investigate and interview witnesses and law enforcement.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Virginia Metzdorf, 77, has been charged with hit-and-run in Chippewa County court Monday. According to a criminal complaint, Sergeant Johnson with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash on State Highway 27 in the town of Arthur, back in March. Johnson was at the scene of the crash when he waved his arms to signal for the SUV Metzdorf was driving, to slow down. Johnson took five to ten steps back and then his elbow was struck by Metzdorf’s vehicle; also knocking off the side mirror from the vehicle. The criminal complaints says Metzdorf heard a loud bang or clunk on her car then saw the man was still standing so thought he was okay and kept driving. It also states Johnson felt pain in his left elbow and it was tender to the touch. Loeutenant Bauman spoke with Metzdorf and identified her as the driver of the SUV that struck Johnson. Metzdorf’s next court appearance is scheduled for September.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) An Altoona man accused of nearly hitting a squad car while driving drunk will spend time behind bars. In February, and officer said John Ellis ran a stop sign, barely missing a squad car. When he was pulled over, Ellis said he had come from a local bar where he had a lot to drink. He refused a field sobriety test because he said he’d fail it. On Friday, Ellis pleaded no contest to his 7th OWI. Reserve Judge Roderick Cameron sentenced Ellis to three years behind bars, followed by three years of extended supervision. His drivers license was also revoked for life.