WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-5-19

**STORMS LIKELY TODAY, A FEW COULD TURN SEVERE** *SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM FOR BARRON, CHIPPEWA, DUNN, EAU CLAIRE, PEPIN, PIERCE, POLK, RUSK, SAWYER, ST. CROIX AND WASHBURN COUNTIES* The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Chippewa Valley in a level 3, Enhanced Risk, for severe weather this afternoon. This meaning numerous severe storms are possible. Threats include large hail, strong straight line winds and the potential for an isolated tornado. Torrential rainfall which could lead to brief localized flooding cannot be ruled out either. As for timing, the movement of the cold front will initiate more storms towards the Twin Cities around 11 a.m. which will move into the Chippewa Valley between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Model ensembles suggest a bow like structure forming with this system which hints at strong straight line winds. Otherwise it will be humid and warm again with dew points climbing towards 70 degrees. The discomfort and warmer temperatures linger after the cold front moves through. The extended forecast has a few more storm chances, but at least the humidity takes a break later this week.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, Saturday just before 5 AM, a Ladysmith Officer responded to the 600 block of Fritz Avenue East in regards to a report of a train car on fire. Upon arrival the Officer observed smoke billowing from the train car. The Officer began checking around the train car for subjects and located a 43 year old man inside the train car sleeping. The Officer was able to get the subject removed from the train car. The Ladysmith Fire Department arrived shortly after to put out the fire. After further investigation, the subject, Ismael Martinez, 43, advised he started the fire via a lighter and pizza box to keep the insects/mosquitos away. He was transported to MMC-Ladysmith via ambulance for smoke inhalation and pain in his back.

Sunday morning at about 4:20, a male subject requested an Officer at his residence on East 9th Street North, because it was reported that Heather Morrisey, 27, had taken his truck and drove it out of his yard and onto the street without his permission. The complainant also dispatch that she had been drinking and some of his property was damaged when she moved this vehicle. A Ladysmith Officer and a Rusk County deputy responded to the address. After an investigation, Heather was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage. Charges of Domestic Disorderly Conduct will be referred to the DA Office for the male subject from this incident.

A Ladysmith Officer and a Rusk County deputy shortly before 12 Noon Saturday responded to a location on East 2nd street South on report from a female that a Blue Chevy truck had been tearing up the streets and driving eradically. They observed an area that appeared to have been torn up by a vehicle due Black marks on the roadway. The City Officer located the truck and spoke to multiple subjects at the residence that the truck was located at. After an investigation a subject admitted to driving the truck and causing the Black marks on the roadway. The subject will be issued a citation for D/C with a motor vehicle.

Rusk County dispatch just after 2 PM Sunday received a 911 call reporting a motorcycle accident with injury. Rusk County deputies, Sheldon ambulance, Hawkins Fire Department and a medical helicopter were called to the scene. Little information was available but there was one patient and Taylor County was notified that a Rusk County deputy would be in their county to notify the parents. A handgun was also turned over to his father. No other information was available.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday condemned weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio as barbaric crimes “against all humanity” and called for bipartisan cooperation to respond to an epidemic of gun violence. He offered scant details on possible action. Trump said he wants legislation providing “strong background checks” for gun users, though he has reneged on previous promises after mass attacks. He blamed video games and mental illness for violence but made no mention of more limits on the sales of actual firearms. “We vow to act with urgent resolve,” Trump said, speaking from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded. His scripted remarks came after two days of muted response to the shootings, and included a solitary denunciation of white supremacy, a subject he has been reluctant to criticize. “In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” Trump said, adding that he had directed the FBI to examine steps to identify and address domestic terrorism. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America,” he said.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — A Stevens Point man is under arrest for illegally possessing an assault rifle following a police investigation of threats to law enforcement officers. Authorities say the 29-year-old man was pulled over Saturday evening after it was determined he had made specific threats of shooting law enforcement officers. Officials say an assault rifle, ammunition and a bulletproof vest were found in the man’s car. Stevens Point Journal Media says he was taken into custody and is in the Portage County Jail on a probation hold. Police are recommending charges of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.