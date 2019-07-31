RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-1-19

This week has been lovely across the state and region. A large high has been responsible, first centered over the Northern Plains and now over Wisconsin. It will continue it’s eastward motion, putting us on the back side and into a warmer and more humid air mass in the coming days. Not much change during the day with more sunshine expected. We will warm a bit more with highs getting just above 80 while dew points rise back to around 60. So, after several days of feeling very comfortable, we will begin to feel more moisture in the air in the coming days. The work week will finish up with dry weather, but a weak front is forecast to drop down from the north. This still looks to bring scattered storm chances to far Northern Wisconsin, while we should remain dry with a sunshine and cloud mix. It will be seasonably warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80’s. Heading into the weekend we will start to see our first chances for at least a few scattered showers and storms. The forecast models do diverge a bit on those chances, and while much of the weekend still looks dry, there will be at least a small chance to see a shower or storm Saturday afternoon. Chances on Sunday remain low enough for now not to mention, while both days will see dew points in the 60’s with highs in the 80’s.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — We have new details in connection to the Chippewa County homicides. Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk now says a handgun and handcuffs were found inside the running vehicle outside the Lake Hallie home where Ritchie German killed 24-year-old Laile Vang. Ritchie’s body was also found inside. Vang’s parents were shot but survived. Sheriff Kowalczyk says a shotgun was used inside the Vang home, it’s unclear if the handgun found in the vehicle was used in the murders of Ritchie’s mother, brother and nephew. Their bodies were found inside a home in the Town of Lafayette. The sheriff says investigators are still searching for a motive and are continuing to follow up on leads and tips. He says anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.

­Chippewa County (WQOW) – The man already serving time in a federal prison on drug charges was back in court on state charges that he provided the drugs that caused the deaths of two local men. Shane Johnson is facing 12 charges, including two counts of 1st degree reckless homicide in connection to the overdose deaths of two men; Nicholas Buck and Samuel Ott. The men died just four days apart in November of 2017. During Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, Judge James Isaacson ruled there was enough evidence to move forward with the case. If convicted on all charges, the maximum penalty is just less than 200 years in prison. Johnson was sentenced to 20 years in a federal prison in May of 2018 for possessing more than 50 grams of meth with intent to distribute.

Wednesday afternoon just before 3 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from an anonymous advising that a male subject put his car in the ditch at a location on County Highway VV near Sheldon. According to the report, the subject doesn’t appear to be injured but he was acting very strange like he is very high on something. The Sheldon ambulance was put on standby until deputies can secure the scene based on the subjects past history of acting very strange and unpredictable. The Sheldon EMS advised they think somebody pulled him out and he was going West bound on County VV. Rusk County deputies could not locate the subject and no other information was available.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office just after 7 PM, received a call from a female advising the back end of a tractor trailer was in the ditch at a location on Highway 8 Road and Highway 8. According to the report, there were people around the vehicle and it looked like they took the corner too short and the back end went into the ditch. S&R towing was called to the scene. A Rusk County deputy advised a secondary incident at the scene as the wrecker rolled over while pulling the vehicle out of the ditch. A 2nd tow truck was called to the scene. The East bound lane of Highway 8 was shut down. At about 11:45 PM the highway was reopened.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — Two people are charged in Eau Claire County with child neglect after their young children tested positive for meth and THC. The complaint filed Wednesday, July 31 alleges a social worker alerted authorities about drug use by 29-year-old Teresa Grassel and 28-year-old Tyler Zais while their six-year-old and two-year-old children were in their Eau Claire home. Hair follicle samples of the children tested positive for meth and THC. A doctor later said each child had developmental problems as a result.

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – A male driver was flown to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center after suffering serious head injuries due to motorcycle crash. Officials believe the lack of a helmet is a major contributing factor to the man’s injuries. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. to County Road X near O’Brien in the town of Irving. The crash is under investigation.