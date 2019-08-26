Ronald J. Moore, 89 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, August 25, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith. He is survived by 2 sons, John of Tony and Richard of Ladysmith. 3 daughters, Darlene Root of Naples, FL, Barbara Barker of Ladysmith and Cynthia of Chetek. 3 brothers, Thomas of Pewaukee, Donald of Menomonee Falls and Charles of Stanley, 1 sister, Donna Hagenson of Stanley, his wife Helen and 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial for Ronald Moore will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 30, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic church in Ladysmith with Fr. Dave Oberts officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 8 PM on Thursday, August 29 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic church where a Scripture Service will begin at 7 PM. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10 AM until service time on Friday at the church. Burial will follow at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.