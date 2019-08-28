RANDY L. VENESS
Randy L. Veness, 60 of Radisson, died on Tuesday, August 28, in Exland. He is survived by 2 sisters, Gloria Pasanen and Bev Stankowski both of Exland. 4 brothers, Jim of Exland, Larry of Lake Hallie, Rick of Bruce and Wes of Round Lake, IL.
A Memorial service for Randy Veness will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, August 30, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 11 AM until noon on Friday at the funeral home.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS August 28, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-28-19 Scattered clouds will linger but sunshine is forecast to return and increase through the afternoon. Still, with the proximity of the strong low to the north, winds will again pick up from the west. A few gusts to near 30 mph will be possible. Temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees below average […]
- MOVING SALE August 28, 2019Moving Sale – Fri Aug 30 8-5 Sat Aug 31 8-12, 2 miles North on 27 to County Road A W8648 Hunting, fishing, clothes, boys, girls, women’s and men’s, toys, crib, guitar, amp, apple computer, household, furniture, horse items and much more.