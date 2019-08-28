Randy L. Veness, 60 of Radisson, died on Tuesday, August 28, in Exland. He is survived by 2 sisters, Gloria Pasanen and Bev Stankowski both of Exland. 4 brothers, Jim of Exland, Larry of Lake Hallie, Rick of Bruce and Wes of Round Lake, IL.

A Memorial service for Randy Veness will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, August 30, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 11 AM until noon on Friday at the funeral home.