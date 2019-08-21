Lee B. Glenn, 87, of Holcombe, passed away Sunday, August 11, in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by family. Lee is survived by his children, Marla (Mark) Fredeman, Michael (Jean) Glenn, Sharlee (Curtis) Lemcke, and his nephew Mathew (Jackie) Glenn, Mitzy (Tom) Edwards, whom Lee thought of as his daughter and son in law and his long time special friend, Dolly Colbenson. 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. 2 siblings, Roderick Glenn, Geraldine (Dan) Gibbs, and sister in law Karon Glenn and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Lee also leaves behind his faithful canine companion Otis and many wonderful friends and neighbors.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, August 24th, at the Holcombe United Methodist Church. Officiated by Pastor Paul Messmer. Military Honors will be conducted by the Cornell Legion immediately following the service. Private family interment will be at a later time in the Holcombe Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of service at the Holcombe United Methodist Church on Saturday. The family wishes to express their gratitude to St. Croix Hospice for the exceptional personal care and compassion to us and our father during his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Holcombe United Methodist Church, or the Lake Holcombe Lions Club Food Pantry Fund Raiser. Express condolences online at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com