Larry L. Psanen

Larry L. Pasanen, 76 of Exland, died on Thursday, August 1, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife, Gloria, 2 sons, Scott and Kevin, both of Exland, 2 grandchildren, 1 brother, Bob of Winter.

Funeral services for Larry Pasanen will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 6, at the Exland United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exland. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 PM on Monday, August 5 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again for an hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church.