John Mahun
John Mahun, 74, of Chippewa Falls, died on Tuesday, August 13, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. John is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Jeanne, daughter, Stephanie (Mike) Albright, son, Stephan (Kristie) Mahun, grandchildren, Mikaela, Connor & Collin Albright, and Trenton & Madison Mahun, siblings, Jerry (Rachel) Mahun, Mike (Paulette) Magur, Mary (Tom) Weishapple and Zenny (Donna) Mahun, along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 17, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, with a visitation beginning at 10 AM until the time of service at the chapel. Pastor Aimee Wollman Nesseth will be officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council following the service at the chapel. Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS August 14, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-14-19 A high pressure system will be taking hold as it moves from the Northern Plains to the east. There could still be a few showers around in the Coulee Region but much of the area will stay dry for the rest of the day. Expect a mix of clouds and sun, which […]
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS August 13, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-13-19 Chances for some rain will increase as another low moves down into Wisconsin from the northwest. This system will keep clouds more dominant once again, while scattered showers and storms will develop. Though a few may be around in the morning, they will be favored with afternoon heating. Temperatures will be held […]