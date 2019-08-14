John Mahun, 74, of Chippewa Falls, died on Tuesday, August 13, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. John is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Jeanne, daughter, Stephanie (Mike) Albright, son, Stephan (Kristie) Mahun, grandchildren, Mikaela, Connor & Collin Albright, and Trenton & Madison Mahun, siblings, Jerry (Rachel) Mahun, Mike (Paulette) Magur, Mary (Tom) Weishapple and Zenny (Donna) Mahun, along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 17, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, with a visitation beginning at 10 AM until the time of service at the chapel. Pastor Aimee Wollman Nesseth will be officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council following the service at the chapel. Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com