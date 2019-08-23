James (Jim) Bert Turner Jr.
James (Jim) Bert Turner Jr., 77, passed away Wednesday, August 21. He is survived by his wife, of nearly 43 years, Shelly Turner at home. Daughters Mary Turner (Ryan Pospisil) of Tony, Dona (Edmund) Clark of Minneapolis, MN., Amanda Turner of Eau Claire, Jami (Daniel) Jacobs of Waynesboro, GA., Son James Bert Turner lll of Ladysmith, 9 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren. He is further survived by countless treasured family members and friends, as well as is beloved therapy dog, Chewbarka.
A Celebration of life will be held in late December. More information, on the location day and time, will be made available closer to the date.
