HUGH GARAGE SALE

Moving Sale – Aug 15th, 16th, and 17th. 9 AM to 4 PM. 515 N. State Road 40 2 miles out of Exland. Furniture, vintage furniture and other things, small and large appliances, Misc household items, Riding lawn mower and trailer, cahin saw. 19 miles North of Bruce on Highway 40 11 miles South of […]

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-12-19 The first few days of this week will bring the chance of showers, but it’s looking less wet than earlier thinking. Low pressure over Montana will be moving to the southeast, through the Plains and into Minnesota by tonight. An associated warm front will be to our southwest, likely triggering more numerous […]