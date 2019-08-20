mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

George H. Eckstrom

George H. Eckstrom, 88, of Jump River, passed away on August 17, at home.  Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Joyce, his six children, Cindy Eckstrom of Eau Claire, Sherry (Scott) Ogle of Perkinstown, Andy (Sandy) Eckstrom of Toledo, WA, Tina (Tom) Walker of Minneapolis, MN., Candace (Martin) Weidensee of Oregon, WI., and George Eckstrom of Carlisle, Iowa, 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and one brother, Hilmer (Bonnie) of Gilman.

Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 24 at Christ Community Church-Jump River with Pastor Joey Olsen officiating.  Burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery with Military rites by the Sheldon American Legion.  Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Friday, August 23rd, at the Gilman Funeral Home and Saturday morning one hour prior to services at the church. 

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS August 20, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-20-19 Today will bring our only real chance to get rained on this work week. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop and track into Northwest Wisconsin through the day while moving southeast. A cold front will help generate the storms, but conditions will not be favorable for widespread, organized activity. This […]
  • Garage Sale August 20, 2019
    Northwoods Church Cornell Garage Sale – Aug 23-24  9-4 PM. address – 101 Main Street Cornell.
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.