George H. Eckstrom, 88, of Jump River, passed away on August 17, at home. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Joyce, his six children, Cindy Eckstrom of Eau Claire, Sherry (Scott) Ogle of Perkinstown, Andy (Sandy) Eckstrom of Toledo, WA, Tina (Tom) Walker of Minneapolis, MN., Candace (Martin) Weidensee of Oregon, WI., and George Eckstrom of Carlisle, Iowa, 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and one brother, Hilmer (Bonnie) of Gilman.

Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 24 at Christ Community Church-Jump River with Pastor Joey Olsen officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery with Military rites by the Sheldon American Legion. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Friday, August 23rd, at the Gilman Funeral Home and Saturday morning one hour prior to services at the church.