Garage Sale
Massive Garage Sale. Residence of Ken and Carol Brown 201 West College Ave. Ladysmith. Labor Day Weekend, Starts Friday, August 30 from 7 AM to 5 PM. Saturday 8 AM to 5 PM, and Sunday 8 AM to 12 Noon No early sales.
Garage, driveway and 20×40 tent are full. Rototiller, shelving, tools, antiques, vintage, lots of outdoor yard art and garden items, hundreds of cookbooks, some are collectors, household women’s clothing, yarn, craft items. Halloween and Christmas decorations. much so much more! You do not want to miss this sale!
- James (Jim) Bert Turner Jr. August 26, 2019James (Jim) Bert Turner Jr., 77, passed away Wednesday, August 21. He is survived by his wife, of nearly 43 years, Shelly Turner at home. Daughters Mary Turner (Ryan Pospisil) of Tony, Dona (Edmund) Clark of Minneapolis, MN., Amanda Turner of Eau Claire, Jami (Daniel) Jacobs of Waynesboro, GA., Son James Bert Turner lll of […]
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS August 26, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-26-19 Today will bring our first real chance to see measurable rainfall in nearly a week. Low pressure and a front will bring a more organized line of showers and thunderstorms into Western Wisconsin by late in the day. Much of the day however will continue to be dry up until that point, […]