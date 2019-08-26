Garage Sale
Huge Multi-Family garage / downsizing Sale August 30-31 8-5 PM. Verhulst residence, 24644 290th St. Holcombe. Beautiful indoor pictures, mirrors, furniture, some vintage, Wicker, Rattan and yard art, Household, kitchen, camping items / and canning supplies, electric dryer, two air conditioners/window units, Geppeddo dolls, Hand tools, radial arm saw, pipe threader, old farm related items. Chicken waterers, feeders and much more misc, reasonably priced.
- James (Jim) Bert Turner Jr. August 26, 2019James (Jim) Bert Turner Jr., 77, passed away Wednesday, August 21. He is survived by his wife, of nearly 43 years, Shelly Turner at home. Daughters Mary Turner (Ryan Pospisil) of Tony, Dona (Edmund) Clark of Minneapolis, MN., Amanda Turner of Eau Claire, Jami (Daniel) Jacobs of Waynesboro, GA., Son James Bert Turner lll of […]
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS August 26, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-26-19 Today will bring our first real chance to see measurable rainfall in nearly a week. Low pressure and a front will bring a more organized line of showers and thunderstorms into Western Wisconsin by late in the day. Much of the day however will continue to be dry up until that point, […]