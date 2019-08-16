Garage Sale
Ogema area garage sale, 5 1/2 miles South of Highway 8, 3 miles North of Highways O and 86, 3/4 miles West on Colberg Road, W5582. Chest Freezer, Dresser, old stereo with record player, AM radio, 8 track tape player, karaoke mic. 327 Chevy parts, Chev. Alternator and starter etc. snow blower, dishes, kettles, grinders, floor jack, chairs, some clothes, house ware, guns, 30 cup perculator, exercise equipment, lots more. Sale on Sat and Sun Aug. 24-25.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS August 16, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-16-19 Friday is starting out on the wet side with scattered showers and storms still moving through the area. These will continue through mid to late morning, so have an umbrella handy just in case. The redeeming factor is that severe weather is not expected, and skies should clear in the afternoon with […]
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS August 15, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-15-19 High pressure will again dominate our weather pattern today before quickly skirting off to the east. It should linger long enough for us to enjoy one more day of sunny and dry weather. Our highs are expected to be limited to the upper 70’s across all of Western Wisconsin, another below average […]