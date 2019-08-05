mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
GARAGE SALE

Garage Sale – N4719 Schmidt Rd, Ladysmith.  Thursday Aug. 8th  8:30 3 PM, Friday, Aug 9th  8:30- 2 PM.  Window A/C unit, golf clubs, barn boards, clothing – men’s, women’s & toddler boy’s, toys, jewelry, shoes, housewares, décor, etc.

  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS August 5, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-5-19 **STORMS LIKELY TODAY, A FEW COULD TURN SEVERE** *SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM FOR BARRON, CHIPPEWA, DUNN, EAU CLAIRE, PEPIN, PIERCE, POLK, RUSK, SAWYER, ST. CROIX AND WASHBURN COUNTIES* The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Chippewa Valley in a level 3, Enhanced Risk, for severe weather […]
  • Larry L. Psanen August 5, 2019
    Larry L. Pasanen, 76 of Exland, died on Thursday, August 1, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.  He is survived by his wife, Gloria, 2 sons, Scott and Kevin, both of Exland, 2 grandchildren, 1 brother, Bob of Winter. Funeral services for Larry Pasanen will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 6, […]
