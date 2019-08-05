GARAGE SALE

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-5-19 **STORMS LIKELY TODAY, A FEW COULD TURN SEVERE** *SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM FOR BARRON, CHIPPEWA, DUNN, EAU CLAIRE, PEPIN, PIERCE, POLK, RUSK, SAWYER, ST. CROIX AND WASHBURN COUNTIES* The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Chippewa Valley in a level 3, Enhanced Risk, for severe weather […]

Larry L. Pasanen, 76 of Exland, died on Thursday, August 1, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife, Gloria, 2 sons, Scott and Kevin, both of Exland, 2 grandchildren, 1 brother, Bob of Winter. Funeral services for Larry Pasanen will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 6, […]