Weyerhaeuser Garage Sale

24th Annual Weyerhaeuser Community Garage Sale, Saturday, July 6th, 8 AM to 3 PM. So many treasures to be found in one small town!! Hot dog, Brat and Bake sales too!! Food and beverages at the park and so much more!! Maps at each Sale and Local Businesses on Sale Day!

A few of the many items for sale at the Weyerhaeuser Community Garage Sale! Antique steel wheels, beds, dressers, office chairs, sofas, other furniture, snow boards and boots, Nintendo WE and WE fit, tree stands, fishing and ice fishing items, antiques, Avon collectibles, tools, lawn and garden tools and decorations, assortment of crafting books and supplies, clothing, sizes childrens to mens 4x.