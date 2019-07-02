mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Weyerhaeuser Garage Sale

24th Annual Weyerhaeuser Community Garage Sale, Saturday, July 6th, 8 AM to 3 PM.  So many treasures to be found in one small town!!  Hot dog, Brat and Bake sales too!!  Food and beverages at the park and so much more!!  Maps at each Sale and Local Businesses on Sale Day!

A few of the many items for sale at the Weyerhaeuser Community Garage Sale!  Antique steel wheels, beds, dressers, office chairs, sofas, other furniture, snow boards and boots, Nintendo WE and WE fit, tree stands, fishing and ice fishing items, antiques, Avon collectibles, tools, lawn and garden tools and decorations, assortment of crafting books and supplies, clothing, sizes childrens to mens 4x.  

  • Barbara Zahn July 2, 2019
    Barbara Zahn – A Memorial service for Barbara J. Zahn, who passed away on March 19, 2019, will be held on July 20th at 11 AM, at the Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce with Norm Luecke officiating.  Visitation for family and friends will be an hour prior and up to the time of service.  A […]
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS July 1, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-1-19 **A POTENTIALLY ACTIVE WEEK OF STORMS LEADING INTO THE FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY** June is in the books and overall it was a cool and dry month. We ended with an average temperature -2.2° and rainfall below average by 0.78″. July on the other hand is off to a seasonable and wet […]
